"Damn this is mid", "We are collecting 8 today" - Manchester United fans react as club name XI for clash against Arsenal

Manchester United fans have negatively reacted on X after Erik ten Hag named his starting XI to face Arsenal. The two Premier League giants are set to face each other at Old Trafford later today (Sunday, May 12).

The Red Devils find themselves in real danger of failing to qualify for Europe at all. They are currently in eighth place with 54 points from 35 games and have won just one out of their last five games, most recently losing 4-0 to Crystal Palace. In contrast, Arsenal are looking to win the title and are first with 83 points from 36 games.

Andre Onana starts in goal for Manchester United. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Casemiro, Jonny Evans, and Diogo Dalot make up the defense. The midfield consists of Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo, and Scott McTominay. Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund start up front to complete the starting XI with Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford missing out due to injury.

One fan reacted:

"Damn this is mid."

Another fan wrote:

"No Bruno,No Rashford. We are collecting 8 today."

Other fan reactions:

"Lord have mercy. We are done for. Chinekemie" one fan stated.

"How anyone expects us to compete with that team is beyond me lmao. Our fans always forget about our injuries and blame ETH for everything" one fan pointed out.

"No hope at all,this might be Erik last game at Man United", another fan wrote.

"I'm going to bed that's it see you after the game", one fan said.

"End the season please", one fan requested.

What happened the last time Manchester United faced Arsenal in the Premier League?

Manchester United face a daunting task as they look to get back to winning ways against an in-form Arsenal side later today. Let's take a look at what happened when the two sides faced each other in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Arsenal hosted the Red Devils on September 3, 2023, at the Emirates, securing an important 3-1 win. Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead in the 27th minute but Martin Odegaard leveled the scores just a minute later. The Gunners' perseverance paid off as they grabbed two late goals via Declan Rice (90+6') and Gabriel Jesus (90+11') to seal the win.

Mikel Arteta and Co. will be aiming to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since the 2006-07 season. However, the Red Devils have lost just one of their last 16 league home games against Arsenal, winning 10, and drawing five.