Dance, music and Barcelona trolls: Inside Real Madrid’s wild dressing room celebrations after 4-0 win

Real Madrid players were in a jubilant mood after their 4-0 drubbing of Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey (second leg). Carlo Ancelotti's side entered the contest down 1-0 on aggregate.

However, they turned the tie on its head in the second leg. Vinicius Junior opened the scoring in injury time of the first half before Karim Benzema scored a spectacular hat-trick in the second half.

Los Blancos players were involved in wild celebrations following the match as well. Players like Antonio Rudiger, Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric, and more were spotted dancing inside the Los Blancos dressing room following the game.

Ancelotti gave his players the following day off as well. Dani Ceballos, meanwhile, took a jibe at Barca. He mocked the Blaugrana by saying "the new era" before boarding the team bus.

Real Madrid will face Osasuna in the final after eliminating Barcelona in the semi-final. Los Blancos have previously won the Copa del Rey 19 times. Whether they can make it 20 remains to be seen.

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reacted to the win against Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final Second Leg - Copa Del Rey

Thibaut Courtois managed to keep a clean sheet as Real Madrid bettered Barcelona in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

The Belgian goalkeeper spoke about the team's game plan during the match. He told the media following the game (via Los Blancos' official website):

“The gaffer told us that we had to play the way we were playing. We didn't play well in the Super Cup and we could've won here in the league but we didn't. But we finished strongly today. From the start of the second half, at 0-2, they seemed a bit scared."

He added:

"Then we scored the third from the penalty spot and the fourth, which felt great. We'd lost to them recently and we wanted to win the Clásico. The image of winning it 0-4 is big. I'm delighted for the whole team because they fought hard.”

The Blaugrana have won three out of the five El Clasicos this season, with Ancelotti's team managing to win the other two.

Los Blancos will return to action on April 8 to face Villareal in a La Liga home clash. Xavi's side, meanwhile, are set to take on Girona on April 10 in a home league match.

