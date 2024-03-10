Dani Alves' agents rubbish claims that Barcelona legend committed suicide in prison after outrageous social media rumours 

Dani Alves' representatives have dismissed rumors that the Barcelona legend has committed suicide in prison.

Alves has been sentenced to prison in Spain for sexual assault. Brazilian journalist Paulo Albuquerque appeared to have spread rumors that the former player has committed suicide in prison.

The reports have since been dismissed by Alves' camp. The player's press officer, after getting in touch with his lawyer, has now dismissed the claims.

"Daniel Alves' press office, after contacting the former player's lawyer, denies the rumor circulated this evening," journalist Marcelo Bechler tweeted.

Albuquerque, meanwhile, has tweeted since (via Daily Mail):

"People, for the love of God, what sort of repercussion is this? I was referring to my cousin Danielzinho from the city of Nova Iguacu who had disappeared, but has now been found alive."

Dani Alves' brother has also provided a response on Instagram live, slamming the reports. He said (via Daily Mail):

"How cruel human beings can be! He's already been convicted on the word of a woman who entered a men's toilet to do what only he and her know. He's already been convicted. Is that not enough?"

He added:

"Now the madness is people want him dead. They want to see my brother dead. How cruel is that! My dad is more than 70 years old and my mum is more than 60. Do people like this not have family?"

Journalist dismisses claims surrounding Barcelona legend Dani Alves

Barcelona legend Dani Alves was handed a four and half years in prison on February 22. The recent rumors, however, raised concerns over the former player's well being.

Journalist Mr. Felleger, Alves' representative, has now dismissed the rumors and has suggested that the person behind the reports should be sued. Felleger said (via Daily Mail):

"The information was posted on X without any basis whatsoever. I spoke with Dani's lawyer and this irresponsible person should be sued."

The 40-year-old's former wife Laura Saenz is yet to respond to the reports.