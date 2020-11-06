Dani Alves: Barcelona 'didn't have the balls' to admit it was a mistake to let me go 

Former Barcelona right-back Dani Alves revealed that he wanted to go back to Barcelona after leaving in 2016, but said he was rejected because the club would not recognize the mistake they made in letting him go.

Alves joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2008 for €32.5 million, becoming the third-most-expensive defender of all-time. He won the treble in his first season with the club and in the next season, won the Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Dani Alves helped the club to clinch another two Supercopa de España, five La Liga titles, and two UEFA Champions League titles in the years that followed. The Brazilian rose to prominence at Barcelona, and was widely regarded as one of the best right-backs in the world at the time.

Dani Alves left Barcelona for Juventus in the summer of 2016. Although his contract ran until 30 June 2017, it had a clause allowing him to leave as a free agent.

Dani Alves says Barcelona has lost its identity

While reflecting on the possibility of returning to Barcelona in a radio interview, Alves was quoted saying: "I wanted to go back to Barcelona and they needed me, but they didn't have to admit that they were wrong about me."

"If they had treated me as I believe I deserved to be treat, I would still play for Barca today. I love this club," he said.

Alves joined Juventus on a free transfer in 2016, and a year later he hit the transfer market once more with Manchester City said to be interested. Alves reportedly offered to come back to Barcelona, but the club went with Nelson Semedo. Alves eventually signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

"The style of Barcelona is changing. The club has lost its identity a bit and now has to go through a tough process to recover it. I think that Barcelona only wants to be a commercial and business club, buy and sell players. When you do that, you lose your identity. I think that is the problem for Barcelona," Dani Alves said.

The 37-year-old has reinvented himself as an attacking midfielder in the Brazilian League, where he currently plays for Sao Paolo.