Dani Alves 'owes over €2m' as jailed Barcelona great's financial woes come to light amid sexual assault allegations: Reports

Barcelona legend Dani Alves remains in prison due to an alleged sexual assault case that took place on December 30, 2022. Now, damning details about the full-back's financial situation have come to light.

According to Spanish outlet El Confidential, Alves owes €2 million to the treasury. The former Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar recently had his plea for bail turned down as well.

To add to that, his properties in Spain have also been forbidden. Pumas, the player's most recent club, claimed that Alves owes them €4.5 million.

Despite being in a tough spot, Dani Alves vowed to fight for his freedom. The Brazilian, however, is ready to accept whatever comes his way. He reportedly said (via SPORT, h/t Football Espana):

“I will accept whatever comes. I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @el_Periodico From the prison they are more concerned about the emotional condition of Dani Alves than about his safety. In addition, Alves shares a prison cell with another Brazilian named Coutinho. From the prison they are more concerned about the emotional condition of Dani Alves than about his safety. In addition, Alves shares a prison cell with another Brazilian named Coutinho.— @el_Periodico https://t.co/KEW7t8LcRQ

Alves is most notably known for his heroics with Barcelona. He represented the Catalan club 408 times during his career, scoring 22 goals and providing 105 assists.

Barcelona manager Xavi came under criticism for his comments on Dani Alves

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Xavi and Dani Alves were long-time teammates in Barcelona. Alves returned for half a season as well when Xavi first took charge of the Catalan club. The Blaugrana coach was initially shocked when he heard about the allegations against Alves. Xavi reacted by saying (Football Espana);

“I am surprised, impacted, and a bit in a state of shock knowing Dani Alves. And then it is a matter of justice and it will dictate [what happens]. I feel very bad for him. I’m surprised.”

Considering the severity of the matter, Xavi's comments didn't sit well. The legendary midfielder later issued an apology and clarified his stance, saying:

“What I said about Alves was misinterpreted, perhaps I was not strong enough. I ignored the victim, all these acts must be condemned, whether Dani or anyone else does it. I apologise, it was unfortunate.”

He further said:

“It is a very tough subject, but I forgot to talk about the victims. All these types of acts must be condemned, both in gender violence and in rapes.”

Manu Heredia @ManuHeredia21 Pumas ha rescindido el contrato de Dani Alves tras su ingreso en prisión por presunta agresión sexual Pumas ha rescindido el contrato de Dani Alves tras su ingreso en prisión por presunta agresión sexual https://t.co/YHjsupCM5o

Poll : 0 votes