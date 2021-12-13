Dani Alves set to make second Barcelona debut in friendly this week: Reports

Club legend Dani Alves will reportedly make his second Barcelona debut in a friendly clash against Boca Juniors on Tuesday. Dani Alves is joining Barcelona as a free agent from Brazil but the player is ineligible for competitive appearances until he is registered. Barcelona can only add Dani Alves after the commencement of the winter transfer window in January 2022.

During his first spell between 2008 and 2016, Dani Alves won every possible trophy with Barcelona, emerging as the most decorated player in football history. Having fallen out with the board due to a contract dispute, Alves moved to Juventus and then PSG, winning three more league titles along the way.

In 2019, Dani Alves found his way back to Brazil and signed a contract with Sao Paulo. Over the course of three seasons, Dani Alves made 95 appearances for the club and won Campeonato Paulista in 2021.

Dani Alves’s return to Barcelona is being perceived as a positive move from the Blaugrana. Barcelona are dangerously understaffed in the right-back department and could also do with Alves’s leadership skills. Fans are eager to see the player back in Barcelona’s famous strip and the reunion is set to take place this week itself.

As per a report by Football Espana, Barcelona are poised to hand Dani Alves his second debut in Diego Maradona’s memorial match against Boca Juniors. The friendly fixture is set to take place in Saudi Arabia and does not have any rules on the eligibility of players. Playing his first Barcelona game under his former teammate Xavi, Dani Alves will give his all to make the outing memorable.

Dani Alves’s first competitive appearance could come against Mallorca on January 3rd, 2022.

Will Dani Alves replace Sergino Dest’s at Barcelona or play as his back-up?

If reports are to be believed, Barcelona are preparing to clean their house in the January transfer window, hoping to turn their fortunes around. New manager Xavi is not too fond of Sergino Dest and has instructed the club to listen to offers.

Dani Alves’s arrival is being considered the final nail in the coffin for Dest, as the Blaugrana now finally have a capable option at right-back.

