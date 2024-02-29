Dani Alves statue in Brazil vandalized after Barcelona legend sentenced to four-and-a-half-year jail in rape case 

A statue of Dani Alves in Brazil was vandalized in the aftermath of the ex-Barcelona player being sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail following his conviction for rape last week.

The former full-back spent nine seasons across two stints at the Camp Nou, making 408 appearances for the Blaugrana. He scored 22 goals and assisted 105 more during his time at the club.

Alves also played 126 games for the Brazil national team, being third all time for most appearances only behind Cafu and Neymar. He is the second-most decorated footballer of all time with 43 trophies, only behind Lionel Messi who has 44.

The 40-year-old was found guilty of rape in a Barcelona nightclub. In addition to his jail time, he has also paid the victim €150,000 in charges, and will be on probation for nine years.

It has also been reported that Neymar Jr.'s family helped Alves pay off the charges, as he was also reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy. Neymar played with Alves for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil, appearing in 200 games alongside each other.

The news of his sentencing has made Alves, a former national hero, a public outcast back in Brazil. In his hometown of Juazeiro in Bahia, Brazil, a statue of the footballer was vandalized with white paint with plastic bags placed on its head. Many on social media have even called for the statue to be removed completely.

Dani Alves' disfigured statue in Juazeiro, Brazil

Barcelona and Real Madrid at risk of missing out on 14-year-old Brazilian sensation

La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly at risk of missing out on the signing of 14-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gui Ruck, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

The youngster, who is currently contracted to fellow Spanish side Real Valladolid, is arguably one of the most prized 14-year-old footballers of all time. In his first 23 games for the club's academy, he has contributed eight goals and 14 assists.

However, he is set to leave the club at the end of the season when his current contract expires. According to Mundo Deportivo, the youngster prefers a move back home to Brazil to continue his playing career. He considers it impossible to be handed a chance in the senior squad at any of the aforementioned top European clubs before turning 19 or 20 years of age.

Other top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are also keeping a keen eye on the player's development. However, after recent reports, it seems like Ruck's future does not lie in Europe at all, with his formal decision expected to come in the next few weeks.