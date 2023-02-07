Dani Alves' wife vows to stick by Barcelona legend amid rumours of divorce over alleged nightclub assault

Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz has vowed to stick by the Barcelona legend after reports surfaced that she has filed for divorce.

The Tenerife-born model recently visited prison to meet the full-back. As she was leaving, the 29-year-old was asked to address claims that she had filed for divorce. Sanz told the media (via The Sun):

“I’m not going to leave him alone at the worst moment in his life.”

Dani Alves has been detained in prison for an alleged case of sexual assault against a 23-year-old lady at a nightclub in Barcelona. The Brazilian player has since admitted to getting physically intimate with the lady. He, however, has claimed that it was consensual and has denied reports of rape.

Sanz recently deleted all her photos with the player. She has since released a statement on social media, writing:

“I want to make it clear that the recent information about things I have said are totally false. I haven’t contacted any media or any specific journalist. When I have something to say I, Joana Sanz, will say it, via an official statement on my social media."

She added:

“Everything else is speculation. I appreciate your concern, but at this moment in time, there is a process underway, which deserves not to be interrupted.”

Barcelona legend Dani Alves ready to accept whatever comes his way

Barca v A-League All Stars Media Opportunity

Former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves recently had a plea for bail turned down. The full-back, though, has claimed that he'sready to accept whatever comes his way. He reportedly said (via Football Espana):

“I will accept whatever comes, I left home when I was barely 15 years old. I have overcome very difficult and complicated situations in my life. This will be one more that will pass. Nothing scares me.”

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Dani Alves took part in a football match in the prison yard. This generated chaos in the prison, as the other prisoners wanted to see him play. The prison had to take the decision to 'hide' Alves by putting a cloth between the modules to control the situation. Dani Alves took part in a football match in the prison yard. This generated chaos in the prison, as the other prisoners wanted to see him play. The prison had to take the decision to 'hide' Alves by putting a cloth between the modules to control the situation. — @mundodeportivo https://t.co/NY65wXn937

Alves has been released by his most recent club, Unam Pumas of Mexico, following the recent developments.

