Dani Carvajal ready to take on more responsibility at Real Madrid

Dani Carvajal has spoken about his role at Real Madrid and how he wants to take on more responsibility as one of the squad's senior players.

The Spanish full-back spent a chunk of the 2020-21 season on the sidelines due to injury, but is now ready to help contribute to Real Madrid's title charge next season. Speaking to the press during the club's pre-season training camp, Carvajal said:

"It's up to me to step up, and be an important component of this project as we look to win more titles. That young boy who wanted to play for Real Madrid whatever it takes, who worked hard every day, fighting to make his dreams come true. The years go by, but that feeling as a child remains intact."

"This club has watched me grow up; it's watching my son grow up and seeing how I have created a family; it's fantastic. Being able to have spent time in the old Sports City, to lay the first stone in the new one, to play in the Santiago Bernabeu, to play in the new one, these are moments that go hand in hand with the club, and I'm very proud."

Carvajal was also asked what his favourite moment in a Real Madrid shirt has been up until now; he replied:

"There's so many that it would be difficult to choose just one, but I'd have to say that for everyone who has experienced this glorious period the Decima was the catalyst for everything, even though it was the second title we won that year after the Copa del Rey against Barcelona. The Decima represents a little bit of everything, the journey of a successful group, of belief and passion."

Dani Carvajal has extended his contract with Real Madrid until 2025 ✍️



He has been with the club for more than 20 years 🤩 pic.twitter.com/WcaquqxFv4 — Goal (@goal) July 29, 2021

The 29-year old is entering his ninth season with the club and will be an important component of Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Dani Carvajal full of praise for new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti is set to take over Real Madrid for his second spell at the club.

Dani Carvajal has previously worked with Ancelotti, so the Spaniard is looking forward to playing under the Italian again. He told the media:

"Carlo is a top coach, in every sense of the word. When I returned from Germany, I spent my first season with him. and I made my debut under him .and he allowed me to become an important player. I ended up making the position my own and gaining his trust."

Carlo Ancelotti loses his first game back at Real Madrid ❌



Rangers had 21 shots in the match, against Real Madrid's 5 😳 pic.twitter.com/vK2PWKsbvr — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 25, 2021

Edited by Bhargav