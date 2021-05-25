Dani Ceballos confirms exit from Arsenal

Dani Ceballos has confirmed that he will leave Arsenal and return to Real Madrid as his loan deal at the Emirates comes to an end.

The Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan at Arsenal. The midfielder was not in great form in the recently concluded 2020-21 Premier League season. He subsequently fell down the pecking order behind the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

The 24-year-old has now revealed that he will be returning to Real Madrid this summer and thanked Arsenal and their fans for supporting him through a "complicated" year.

Ceballos wrote on Instagram:

"Thank you Arsenal and thanks to all Gunners for welcoming me with so much love for the very first day I wore this jersey, for letting me experience the feeling of being a Gunner and allowing me to be a part of your family all this time."

"A complicated year, for many reasons, has come to its end. Especially for having missed the chance of living home matches in the Emirates with our supporters. Still, I assure you that I will never forget your warmth and support in every moment."

He added:

"Thanks to all those people who are part of the team, coaches, kit men, medical staff, communications and marketing team, employees, managers and especially the supporters. I want you to know that I have always worked very hard and tried my very best for this crest and this jersey."

Dani Ceballos says his thanks as he prepares for Real Madrid return 👋🏻 https://t.co/vRUOdh2Han — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) May 25, 2021

Real Madrid likely to sell Dani Ceballos once he returns from Arsenal

Real Madrid are expected to sell Dani Ceballos in the summer

Dani Ceballos is likely to be sold by Real Madrid once he returns to the La Liga club.

The midfielder still has two years left on his current deal with Los Blancos and is likely to fetch a sizeable transfer fee if he is sold this summer.

Dani Ceballos will leave Arsenal after his loan spell, he’ll be one of the many players leaving the club. There’s no chance to stay - he’s coming back to Spain. 🇪🇸 #AFC



Real Madrid are open to sell him on a permanent deal this summer, waiting for new proposals. ⏳⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2021

Ceballos has attracted interest from Villarreal, who are currently being managed by Unai Emery, Arsenal's former boss. He is expected to join a club where he will be a regular in the starting XI.