Danny Murphy highlights Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s ‘biggest quality’ after missing Bournemouth game

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has highlighted Trent Alexander-Arnold's importance after the latter missed his side's win over Bournemouth on Sunday (21 January).

The England international is currently on the sidelines due to a tear in his lateral knee ligament. Jurgen Klopp confirmed after his side's FA Cup victory over Arsenal earlier this month that Alexander-Arnold had hyperextended his knee during the match.

The 25-year-old was in great form prior to his injury playing in a new hybrid position this season. Alexander-Arnold has been given more freedom to move into midfield going forward, allowing him to create chances.

He has provided nine assists and scored two goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season. The creative full-back's absence against Bournemouth could be noticed, according to Murphy, who believes Alexander-Arnold has been the Reds' biggest source of chances.

The pundit told BBC:

"Again, the timing couldn't be better for Klopp because before Alexander-Arnold suffered a knee injury in the FA Cup win over Arsenal, he was the one providing the ammunition for Liverpool's forwards with his amazing passing from the middle of the pitch."

He added:

"Alexander-Arnold's biggest quality is his bravery on the ball and willingness to make things happen, because he is not afraid to make mistakes. Without him, Liverpool needed someone else to step up against Bournemouth and be able to get on the ball under pressure and try to use it in the same way."

The Reds will next face Fulham in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday (21 January). They carry a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

"His end product rarely falters" - Danny Murphy says Liverpool star is 'up there with the very best strikers'

Murphy has lavished praise on Diogo Jota, hailing him as one of the best strikers in the Premier League since he moved to Anfield in 2020. The Reds secured the Portuguese forward's services from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £41 million.

He has since racked up 52 goals and 21 assists in 135 matches for the Merseyside outfit. Murphy lauded Jota for his finishing as well and said:

"The most impressive part of Jota's game is his finishing, and his record from open play since he joined Liverpool in 2020 puts him up there with the very best strikers in the Premier League."

Jota scored a brace and grabbed an assist against Bournemouth in Liverpool's 4-0 win on Sunday, January 21. Addressing his display against the Cherries, Murphy added:

"His end product rarely falters and he produced again on Sunday, with a couple of really high-quality finishes in Liverpool's emphatic 4-0 win over Bournemouth, the kind that Salah usually produces."

The Reds are currently leading the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. They have lost just one match so far this season (against Tottenham Hotspur in September 2023).