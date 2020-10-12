Danny Murphy makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool take on Everton in the Merseyside derby this weekend. For the first time in over a decade, the Toffees go in as the favourites based on form. The Premier League champions have struggled in their opening matches of the season, while the arch-rivals, Everton, have won all their fixtures.

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has still backed the Reds to come out victorious. He claimed that Jurgen Klopp's side would be desperate to bounce back from their humiliating defeat against Aston Villa.

Liverpool to bounce back after embarrassing defeat, claims Murphy

Murphy scored a handful of crucial goals for Liverpool in the Premier League

Murphy believes that his former team will be furious after their 7-2 thrashing at the hands of Villa before the international break and will use the Merseyside derby to silence the critics.

In his Daily Mail column, Murphy wrote:

"This is a fascinating game because of Everton's revival. But they will miss the momentum they would have got from their fans. Liverpool will view it as a wonderful opportunity. People are questioning them for the showing at Villa and conceding three goals against Leeds so they will want to silence the critics."

"When I watched games from the Kop, Liverpool and Everton were the best teams in the country and the derbies were the biggest games of the season. I remember my dad turning down £50 for his ticket at one Anfield game and we both went in to watch Liverpool win 3-1, despite Kevin Sheedy banging in a free-kick right in front of me."

"By the time I played for Liverpool it was rivalled by the Manchester United games because they were winning all the trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson, but it seems the Merseyside derby is returning to its former glory. Everton are really hyped about it — but I'm backing a Liverpool response to Villa Park."

Liverpool had a decent transfer window but could not get a backup goalkeeper signed. The Reds will have to stick to the error-prone Adrian in goal once again, as Alisson Becker is out for the next six weeks. Klopp's side have been linked with Jack Butland as the domestic transfer window is open for a few more days, but it remains unlikely that they will make a move for the Englishman.

Everton, on the other hand, had a brilliant window and managed to get James Rodriguez, Abdoulaye Doucouré and Allan to strengthen their midfield.