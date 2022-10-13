Danny Murphy names 2 managers who could be possible replacements for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool 

Danny Murphy believes Liverpool legends either Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso could eventually replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds have suffered a difficult start to the campaign, winning just two of their opening eight Premier League encounters. The Reds find themselves 14 points off leaders Arsenal, with fans questioning why the team's form has suddenly nose-dived.

Klopp has plenty of credit in the bank, but Murphy believes either Gerrard or Alonso could one day take the reins as manager.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Jubilant away end singing Klopp’s name as the players depart. Can that prove to be the turning point Liverpool desperately need? Jubilant away end singing Klopp’s name as the players depart. Can that prove to be the turning point Liverpool desperately need? https://t.co/3E2OtZ6vKV

The former Reds midfielder told Fair Betting Sites (as per The Liverpool Echo):

“I think Steven Gerrard or Xabi Alonso could manage Liverpool, absolutely, yeah. I don’t think either of them have probably done just enough yet to warrant that. I don’t think there’s a Liverpool fan on the planet, irrelevant of the start of the season, that would be even thinking about a possible change with Klopp. I don’t see that at all."

He continued:

“I think it’s a big couple of seasons for Stevie at Villa to show his credentials, implement his style. It’s been a little bit up and down for him at Villa. He’d probably be the first to say that, so we’ll have to wait and see."

He added:

“I think Alonso’s more in the infancy of his managerial career. So, you know, that’s a hard one to anticipate. I know he had a good first win, but in terms of their stature amongst Liverpool supporters and the legacy they’ve left, it would be silly not to think that one of them could be in the dugout at Anfield one day.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“Liverpool fans believe in this team. I do as well. I am really, really happy we can send them home happy tonight”. Klopp: “Liverpool fans deserve it so much, as they have remained really calm - we are all in this together”.“Liverpool fans believe in this team. I do as well. I am really, really happy we can send them home happy tonight”. Klopp: “Liverpool fans deserve it so much, as they have remained really calm - we are all in this together”. 🔴 #LFC“Liverpool fans believe in this team. I do as well. I am really, really happy we can send them home happy tonight”. https://t.co/yEUm26m8E8

Analyzing Danny Murphy's picks to be next Liverpool manager

Klopp appears in no danger of losing his job at the Merseyside giants, having taken them to great success in recent years. But the German has now been at Anfield for seven years, and his players have appeared tired and leggy across the current campaign.

That has led some to speculate on who will eventually takeover from the 55-year-old, but would Murphy's suggestions be good options? Gerrard's place in Anfield folklore will never be in doubt, having played 710 times for the club and captained them to great success.

GOAL News @GoalNews Xabi Alonso wins his first game in charge of Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso wins his first game in charge of Bayer Leverkusen 🙌 https://t.co/HZRyAtnQoC

The former Reds captain enjoyed great success in Scotland at Rangers, but has found management difficult in the Premier League. He is currently under severe pressure at Aston Villa, with his team 16th in the table.

Meanwhile, Alonso retired in 2019 to become Real Madrid's academy coach before a three-year spell in charge of Real Sociedad B. He took the Basque side into the Spanish second division for the first time in 60 years before being appointed Bayer Leverkusen manager.

