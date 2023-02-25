Danny Welbeck snubs Manchester United legends and names former Arsenal star as the best player he has played with

Danny Welbeck has named former Arsenal player Santi Cazorla as the best player he has ever played with, ahead of Manchester United legends Wayne Rooney and Ryan Giggs.

The former Gunners forward, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2020, shared the dressing room with a host of world-class players throughout his career. However, it was Cazorla who left the biggest impression on him.

Cazorla joined the Gunners from Malaga in 2012 for a fee under £15 million, and although he wasn't the marquee signing fans were hoping for, he quickly became a firm favorite.

Welbeck arrived two years later and was at the club when Cazorla was released in 2018, but he has not forgotten the Spaniard's incredible talent.

ArsenHolic🇰🇪 @Dancomunyao Welbeck played with big names like Rooney,Giggs and the only classy player he remembers was Santy Carzola. Already an Arsenal legend. Welbeck played with big names like Rooney,Giggs and the only classy player he remembers was Santy Carzola. Already an Arsenal legend. https://t.co/cF3cJEU7hu

Speaking to GOAL (via TBR Football), Welbeck revealed:

“Very difficult one because I played with numerous amount of players. Really, really gifted was probably Santi Cazorla – he was incredible! Left and right foot, football intelligence, receiving the ball, playing passes through, breaking the lines and stuff like that – he was the one that I was like ‘wow!'”

While some may be surprised by Welbeck's choice, given the caliber of players he has played with, it is worth noting that Cazorla is widely regarded as a special footballer. The 38-year-old now plays for Al Sadd in Qatar, but his impact at Arsenal will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Ease🇿🇼 @eBatsy Thx to Carzola & Welbeck fo those two goals... http://t.co/gtqJNVNOwq Thx to Carzola & Welbeck fo those two goals... http://t.co/gtqJNVNOwq

Manchester United and Arsenal learn their Europa League opponents

The much-awaited draw for the Europa League round of 16 has been held at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and it has thrown up some exciting matchups for football fans worldwide.

English giants Manchester United will be squaring off against Spanish outfit Real Betis. The Red Devils earned their place in the round of 16 after their emphatic victory over Spanish league leaders Barcelona in the play-offs.

Manchester United will be hoping to maintain their impressive form so far. The first leg of their tie against Real Betis will take place at Old Trafford, with the return leg scheduled to take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon after finishing top of their Europa League group. The Gunners have tasted defeat just once in the competition this season, having won five group stage games.

Other notable fixtures include Roma taking on Real Sociedad and Sevilla facing Fenerbahce in what promises to be entertaining encounters.

Poll : 0 votes