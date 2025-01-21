Dare to Dream: This is how you can win VIP trip to watch Tottenham Hotspur live in London

ExpressVPN is giving away an insane VIP trip to see Tottenham Hotspur live in London - here’s how to win

Football fans know nothing beats the thrill of going to a match. Home or away, the beers taste better, the songs ring truer, and the goals hit harder when you’re at the ground. Unfortunately, there are sometimes barriers to seeing your favorite team live, whether it’s eye-watering costs, travel, or not being able to get tickets in the first place.

For Tottenham Hotspur fans at least, there’s an easier way to get to a match—and see it in the ultimate style.

Trending

Right now, our favorite premium VPN provider, ExpressVPN, is giving away an insane VIP trip to see Spurs play live in London. To celebrate becoming the first-ever exclusive Official Digital Privacy partner of Tottenham, ExpressVPN has launched Dare to Dream, a competition with one prize and one prize only: a once-in-a-lifetime trip to a Tottenham home game, complete with fights to the UK capital, three nights accommodation, £500 in your pocket, and much more.

On the matchday itself, we’re talking pretty much the most premium experience imaginable: top-drawer tickets, inclusive food and drink, locker room access, entertainment with Club Legends and more. You’ll even be given stuff to do in your free time, headlined by the choice of either a Dare Skywalk or F1 Drive experience, and also including a private stadium tour (where you’ll be treated to some special signed merch!). ExpressVPN will throw in some tech swag to help you on your way to Blighty, in the form of an Aircove Go router for more secure public Wi-Fi access.

There is one catch: that’s all for the winner and a lucky +1! It’s one of the most absurd giveaways to ever cross our desks, which is why we’re telling you about it today.

To enter, all you need to do is be a new subscriber and check out ExpressVPN for yourself. The longer you sign up for, the more you’ll boost your chances of winning, so head on over to its dedicated Tottenham Hotspur competition page now to learn about the great service it offers and find the right option for you.

Some of the many things you’ll benefit from as an ExpressVPN user include ultra-fast servers in 105 countries; an independently audited no-logs policy; and loads of included extra features like a password manager, parental controls, and ad blocking. Put simply, it’s one of the best if not the absolute best VPN for streaming sports, including watching Premier League live streams.

Don’t just settle for that, though! Enter Dare to Dream now for your chance to win—the competition is only running until February, so check it out to avoid potentially missing out on this epic prize.

Anyone interested in the real nitty-gritty of ExpressVPN’s tie-up with Tottenham can learn more on the company’s blog.

This article is a sponsored post for ExpressVPN

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback