“Dare I say, Messi-esque”, “Gives us something no one else does” – Barcelona fans in awe of excellent performance from 25-year-old star in 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona fans were in awe of a brilliant performance from Raphinha, who they claimed played like Lionel Messi in their 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, November 1. The Blaugrana are now out of the UEFA Champions League, with their third-place finish in Group C leading to a second consecutive stint in the UEFA Europa League.

However, Raphinha's 'Messi-esque' performance provided the fans with reason to be excited, as the forward assisted two goals in remarkable style. The Brazilian's passing was also a joy to behold as he provided accurate long balls that put the opposition defense in disarray. Overall, he played four successful long balls in five attempts.

Here is a selection of tweets from the elated Camp Nou faithful, some of whom compared the former Leeds United forward to club legend Lionel Messi:

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Inverting Raphinha is the way to go. He needs to be involved and he needs to get into advanced attacking positions. Meet those essentials, and he will deliver. We’ve severely mismanaged a proper baller. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Inverting Raphinha is the way to go. He needs to be involved and he needs to get into advanced attacking positions. Meet those essentials, and he will deliver. We’ve severely mismanaged a proper baller. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Those in-swingers from Raphinha are, dare I say, Messi-esque. He’s insanely proactive, and the numbers back it up. Would be an utter shame if we don’t make proper use of him. Those in-swingers from Raphinha are, dare I say, Messi-esque. He’s insanely proactive, and the numbers back it up. Would be an utter shame if we don’t make proper use of him.

OGi 🐐 @PSGOgi Another excellent defence splitting pass by Raphinha that he wont get credit for because it didn't end in him getting a G/A. He's the truth. Another excellent defence splitting pass by Raphinha that he wont get credit for because it didn't end in him getting a G/A. He's the truth.

𝐍.𝐑.𝐉 @MisterCuler Raphinha's passing radar and precision is seduction Raphinha's passing radar and precision is seduction ❤️

Kay💧 @KayPoissonOne Look at the Pass From Raphinha to Alba that Led to a simple Tap in for Ferran Torres



These be the balls i want dembele to play.. not every day crossing and turning players inside out Look at the Pass From Raphinha to Alba that Led to a simple Tap in for Ferran Torres These be the balls i want dembele to play.. not every day crossing and turning players inside out

H @hazfcb_ Raphinha gives us something no else in the team does. His direct passes are so important, won us 3 points vs Valencia Raphinha gives us something no else in the team does. His direct passes are so important, won us 3 points vs Valencia

Z 🔋 @BarcaMVP Raphinha proving once again why he’s our best RW Raphinha proving once again why he’s our best RW https://t.co/yem5OHjf6B

Ivan 🇬🇭🧍🏿 @Mrbelgium1 Raphinha has 3 assists in his last 2 games for Barcelona. Beast unleashed Raphinha has 3 assists in his last 2 games for Barcelona. Beast unleashed 🔥🔥🔥

Ezenwanyi Camp Nou 💙❤️ @Jiji_Byte See how Raphinha is playing well doing exactly what he knows how to do well. Not when Xavi was making him stretch the pitch out wide and cross..

He played as an inverted winger in the last game and got the assist for the lone goal and today same thing.. Xavi should allow him See how Raphinha is playing well doing exactly what he knows how to do well. Not when Xavi was making him stretch the pitch out wide and cross..He played as an inverted winger in the last game and got the assist for the lone goal and today same thing.. Xavi should allow him

Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 as Ferran Torres bags brace

Barcelona were the victorious side over hosts Viktoria Plzen as the Blaugrana ended their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win. An early goal set the match in motion, with Marcos Alonso providing the opening goal with just six minutes in. The defender was the first to get to the ball after an Ansu Fati shot, and he slid it in from close range.

Barcelona continued their impressive domination over their opponents, and just before half-time, they doubled their lead with a brilliant effort from Ferran Torres. Jordi Alba provided the assist with a fine cross and the forward took his chance with style from the middle of the box.

Viktoria Plzen retaliated in the second half as 19-year-old Pablo Torre tripped Tomas Chory in the Barca box. The referee pointed to the spot, and Chory sent the keeper the wrong way to pull Plzen back into the game in the 51st minute.

Just three minutes later, Torres scored his second goal of the night after an impressive one-two link-up with Raphinha. The former Leeds man cut the ball back into his teammate, who finished with a low strike to silence the home crowd.

Viktoria Plzen had no intentions of going down without a fight and they took on a complacent Barcelona defense once more, with Chory once again scoring the vital goal. The forward's header was right on target to add another goal to the hosts' scoreline in the 63rd minute.

However, Barcelona remarkably scored once more, with Torre making up for his penalty error. The midfielder blasted a brilliant shot into goal from a Raphinha freekick. The Brazil international took the entire Plzen defense by surprise with his quick-taken freekick to find Torre and end the game in style.

Barca will now continue their European run in the UEFA Europa League.

