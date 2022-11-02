“Dare I say, Messi-esque”, “Gives us something no one else does” – Barcelona fans in awe of excellent performance from 25-year-old star in 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona fans were in awe of a brilliant performance from Raphinha, who they claimed played like Lionel Messi in their 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, November 1. The Blaugrana are now out of the UEFA Champions League, with their third-place finish in Group C leading to a second consecutive stint in the UEFA Europa League.
However, Raphinha's 'Messi-esque' performance provided the fans with reason to be excited, as the forward assisted two goals in remarkable style. The Brazilian's passing was also a joy to behold as he provided accurate long balls that put the opposition defense in disarray. Overall, he played four successful long balls in five attempts.
Here is a selection of tweets from the elated Camp Nou faithful, some of whom compared the former Leeds United forward to club legend Lionel Messi:
Barcelona beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 as Ferran Torres bags brace
Barcelona were the victorious side over hosts Viktoria Plzen as the Blaugrana ended their Champions League campaign with a 4-2 win. An early goal set the match in motion, with Marcos Alonso providing the opening goal with just six minutes in. The defender was the first to get to the ball after an Ansu Fati shot, and he slid it in from close range.
Barcelona continued their impressive domination over their opponents, and just before half-time, they doubled their lead with a brilliant effort from Ferran Torres. Jordi Alba provided the assist with a fine cross and the forward took his chance with style from the middle of the box.
Viktoria Plzen retaliated in the second half as 19-year-old Pablo Torre tripped Tomas Chory in the Barca box. The referee pointed to the spot, and Chory sent the keeper the wrong way to pull Plzen back into the game in the 51st minute.
Just three minutes later, Torres scored his second goal of the night after an impressive one-two link-up with Raphinha. The former Leeds man cut the ball back into his teammate, who finished with a low strike to silence the home crowd.
Viktoria Plzen had no intentions of going down without a fight and they took on a complacent Barcelona defense once more, with Chory once again scoring the vital goal. The forward's header was right on target to add another goal to the hosts' scoreline in the 63rd minute.
However, Barcelona remarkably scored once more, with Torre making up for his penalty error. The midfielder blasted a brilliant shot into goal from a Raphinha freekick. The Brazil international took the entire Plzen defense by surprise with his quick-taken freekick to find Torre and end the game in style.
Barca will now continue their European run in the UEFA Europa League.