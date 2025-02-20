Darren Bent believes one Arsenal teenager will make his England debut before breakout star Ethan Nwaneri

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes that Myles Lewis-Skelly will earn his England debut before his Arsenal teammate Ethan Nwaneri. The Gunners duo have both caught the eye this season and are expected to cement their place in Mikel Arteta's team soon.

Nwaneri has registered seven goals and one assist from 24 games across competitions for the north London side. The 17-year-old is an exceptional talent who is highly regarded at Arsenal and is expected to make it big with the Three Lions.

However, speaking to TBR Football, Bent suggested that Lewis-Skelly could be fast-tracked into the national team setup due to a lack of options at left-back.

"Do you know what’s funny, you compare Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri to Saka in the way they use their bodies. Joe Cole compared them to Messi, that is some praise," Bent said.

He continued:

"The obvious question will come about the two of them. For both of them, England will become a real possibility. I genuinely believe that Lewis-Skelly’s England shot will come before Nwaneri’s. That’s simply because of what England have in that position at left-back, I don’t see who holds onto that spot at left-back."

Lewis-Skelly has registered one goal from 21 games for Arsenal this season. He could be a long-term solution for the left-back position at the Emirates, with Oleksandr Zinchenko expected to be on his way out this year.

Are Arsenal eyeing a former Liverpool forward?

Mikel Arteta

Arsenal were dealt a massive blow earlier this month as Kai Havertz picked up a hamstring injury. The German forward, who has flourished in a No. 9 role this season, isn't expected to play again this season.

The Gunners are already without Gabriel Jesus, who has picked up an ACL injury. Recent reports have stated that the north London side are eyeing multiple candidates to address the situation.

It has been suggested that former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is on Arsenal's radar. The Brazilian is currently with Saudi club Al Ahli, but it was reported that he is willing to terminate his contract to move to the Emirates.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano rubbished those claims.

"He's still not leaving Al Ahli now, as Saudi club insists to continue until the summer as they can use him in the Asian Champions League. Let's see what happens if they change their stance," Romano said.

Firmino registered 11 goals and 75 assists from 362 games for Liverpool.

