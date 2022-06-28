"His pace used to get him out of tight situations. This season, people run past him" - Darren Bent calls out 29-year-old Manchester United superstar, says he 'has not been great at all' 

Former Tottenham forward Darren Bent has hit out against Raphael Varane for his displays for Manchester United. Bent was speaking on talkSPORT and stated his belief that the former Real Madrid defender has been below par at Old Trafford:

"By the way, because of Maguire's form, I think Varane has got away with it this year. One thing about Varane when he was in Real Madrid and certainly for France is his pace. It used to get him out of tight situations. This season, people are running past him and I'm thinking what's going on here? Has he come injured?"

Captain Harry Maguire received a lot of stick for his displays at the back, but Bent believes Varane has been equally as culpable.

The 29-year-old joined Manchester United in a high-profile move from Real Madrid last summer and was expected to help improve the Red Devils' defense. However, things turned out differently, with United registering their worst defensive output in the Premier League era. Last season, the team conceded 57 goals, which was the most they have conceded in a campaign since the 1978-79 season.

Despite Bent's comments, United fans hope Raphael Varane can step up to the plate in his second season

Varane struggled with injuries last season.

Varane came to Old Trafford as one of the most high-profile defenders in the world. The French international has won virtually everything winnable at club and international level. He was a key member of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and was part of Real Madrid when they won multiple UEFA Champions League trophies.

In light of Varane's experience, big things were expected from him upon his arrival at Old Trafford. However, injuries hampered his debut season in the Premier League.

A hamstring and groin injury ruled him out for over two months, while he also battled with COVID-19 and fitness issues. In total, the French international made just 20 starts in the Premier League. As a result, he struggled to hit the heights expected of him and was far from his best form when playing.

Nonetheless, Raphael Varane is still a world-class defender who has what it takes to make a difference in Manchester United's defense. Despite his struggles in his debut season, fans of the club will be hoping he can step up to the levels expected next season.

