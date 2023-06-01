Darren Bent chooses between Manchester United's Marcus Rashford and Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has recently stated that he will pick Arsenal's Bukayo Saka over Manchester United's Marcus Rashford. The two Englishmen were among their respective clubs' best players this season.

Saka was highly influential in Arsenal's push for the Premier League title this term. Despite slowing down in cup competitions in the second half of the season, he maintained his league form and managed to get a good return of 15 goals and 11 assists across competitions.

Rashford, on the other hand, majorly handled the goal-scoring burden for the Red Devils. He has so far scored 30 goals and made 11 assists in 55 matches across competitions for Erik ten Hag's side this term.

While discussing who the better winger has been this term, Bent and talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein gave varying views. The latter sided with Rashford, who became the first Manchester United player since Robin van Persie to breach the 30-goal mark for the season.

“I’d rather Rashford than Saka. You think Saka’s better,” Goldstein said.

To this, Bent replied:

“He’s more consistent.”

But Goldstein was not having it and brought up the English duo's goalscoring numbers to make his point. He added:

“He’s not… He’s not. Who’s scored more goals this season?”

Rashford will have the opportunity to add to his season's tally when United take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, June 3. He has also won the Carabao Cup. Saka, on the other hand, went the season without a trophy as Arsenal finished second in the league table and were knocked out of every cup competition.

When Bukayo Saka pulled off Marcus Rashford's celebration after scoring against Manchester United

Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford faced off twice this season, with both players coming off with a win each. While United won the first encounter of the season between the two sides in September last year at Old Trafford, Arsenal won the reverse fixture at the Emirates in January 2023.

Interestingly, Saka and Rashford scored in both fixtures. The latter scored twice when the Red Devils won 3-1 at Old Trafford and once at Emirates in a 3-2 defeat. Saka, on the other hand, scored once each home and away.

After scoring his side's second goal in the win at Emirates, Saka pulled off Marcus Rashford's celebration.

