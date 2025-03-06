Darren Bent claims former Arsenal star was better than Bukayo Saka

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes ex-Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez was a better player for the club than Bukayo Saka. Saka and Sanchez are two of the most influential players to have represented the Gunners in the past decade, reaching the club via very different routes.

Arsenal signed Sanchez in 2014 from Barcelona and he quickly became one of the best players in the Premier League. He remained at the club for four years before moving to Manchester United in 2018. Saka, on the other hand, came through the club's academy and has gone on to establish himself as one of the league's finest wingers.

Football Pundit Bent was a guest on talkSPORT, where he was asked to choose between the two players at their best. He quickly named Alexis Sanchez as his pick, but pointed out that the player's legacy at Arsenal was tarnished because he forced an exit from the club.

“Oh my goodness gracious me. You’re talking about them both at the top, top level. I promise you. It’s tarnished because of the way he left, but he was different, Sanchez was different," he said.

Alexis Sanchez played 166 times for the Gunners after joining for a reported £32 million from Barcelona. He scored 80 goals and provided 44 assists in his four years at the club, winning the FA Cup in 2015 and 2017.

Bukayo Saka, still only 23 years old, has already played 250 games for the Gunners, with 67 goals and 63 assists to his name. The Englishman has won the FA Cup once, in 2020.

Arsenal eye cut-price deal for lethal Serie A striker: Reports

Arsenal are eyeing a summer swoop for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic in a cut-price deal, as per Tutto Juve. The Gunners have a proposal worth £25 million ready for the Italian outfit to sign the striker.

Vlahovic has long been a player of interest to Mikel Arteta's side, having been coveted before he joined Juventus from Fiorentina. The 25-year-old has less than 18 months left on his contract with the Bianconeri and talks over a new deal have stalled, leading Arsenal to sense an opportunity to sign him for cheap.

Dusan Vlahovic has scored 14 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this season, a decent return for a side struggling for goals. The Serbian striker is also wanted by Aston Villa.

