Darren Bent gives his verdict on Arsenal's potential January signings

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has given his verdict on two of Arsenal's potential signings, Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand and Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard.

According to Goal, the Gunners are plotting a move for Ryan Bertrand in the January transfer window. The north London giants are short of options in the left-back slot after they loaned out Sead Kolasinac to Schalke. Kieran Tierney has been in impressive form in recent weeks but lacks any real competition in the squad.

Multiple reports also claim that Arsenal are close to finalising a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard. The 22-year-old is reportedly set to join the Emirates outfit on loan until the end of the season.

Darren Bent has given his verdict on Arsenal's links to the two players. When asked if Ryan Bertrand would be a good signing for Arsenal on talkSPORT, he said (via HITC):

"On a free yeah, I think back-up to Tierney, yeah, different dimensions, so yeah."

On Arsenal's move for Martin Odegaard, he said:

"I have not really seen much of him, but, listen he is at Madrid. People are speaking really highly about him, so Arsenal get him as well. He is a creative player,."

Mikel Arteta has been desperate to sign a quality attacking midfielder after he left Mesut Ozil out of the Premier League and Europa League squads for the season.

Ozil recently departed Arsenal to join Fenerbahce, creating more space in the squad and reducing the club's wage bill considerably.

Arsenal could contend for the Champions League places if they complete moves for Ryan Bertrand and Martin Odegaard

Arsenal had an abysmal start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign. The Gunners lost eight of their opening 14 league games and were stranded just four points above the relegation zone.

Mikel Arteta has, however, overseen a massive turnaround in form as his side have now won four of their last five games in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently just seven points off the Champions League places.

Many fans and pundits believe that Arsenal are still a couple of signings away from being able to challenge for the top four.

The signings of Ryan Bertrand and Martin Odegaard could give the Gunners the push they need to fight for the European places this season.