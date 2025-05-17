Darren Bent names three signings Arsenal must make to win Premier League title next season

Darren Bent has named Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams and Viktor Gyokeres as the key signings Arsenal need to make this summer. He believes that the Gunners can win the Premier League title next season if they get these three players.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent picked the best possible starting XI for Mikel Arteta next season. He made just three changes to the main XI from this season with Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli dropping out for the three new signings. He said:
"David Raya in goal. Then I've gone Ben White, [William] Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly. I would. I think Ben White, he's had injuries but I think he's better. Midfield three, I would love to keep [Thomas] Partey, I hope he signs a new contract because I'm a big fan of his, he's a big part of what Arsenal do but if not, [Martin] Zubimendi. So Zubimendi or Partey holding, [Martin] Odegaard and [Declan] Rice, they're fine, Odegaard has got to have a big season next season, because this season he's been poor.
"On the right, [Bukayo] Saka obviously. On the left, Nico Williams, I like him... Part of a very successful Spain team. 100 per cent better than [Gabriel] Martinelli. I think he could be more consistent. We need options... [Leandro] Trossard needs to go, so you still need two, so I'd go Nico Williams on the left. Down the middle, Viktor Gyokeres. As we sit today, the guy's got 52 goals in 50 games and before people go, 'Yeah, but it's in the Portuguese league', and, 'How strong is that league?' after Darwin Nunez [Liverpool forward]."
Arsenal are second in the Premier League with two matches left in the season. They finished second behind Manchester City in the last two seasons and are set to finish trophyless for the fifth season under Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal in talks with 2 of 3 signings mentioned by Darren Bent - Reports
Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer (via talkSPORT). The Gunners are activating his £60 million release clause, something Liverpool attempted to do last summer and failed to lure the player away.
Mikel Arteta's side are also said to be in talks with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres. They believe that the striker can help them in attack and offer more than Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus (via talkSPORT).
The Gunners have been linked with Nico Williams and the Spaniard has a release clause at £49 million. He has Barcelona and Manchester City also interested in signing him.