Darren Bent names three signings Arsenal must make to win Premier League title next season

Darren Bent has named Martin Zubimendi, Nico Williams and Viktor Gyokeres as the key signings Arsenal need to make this summer. He believes that the Gunners can win the Premier League title next season if they get these three players.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent picked the best possible starting XI for Mikel Arteta next season. He made just three changes to the main XI from this season with Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Martinelli dropping out for the three new signings. He said:

"David Raya in goal. Then I've gone Ben White, [William] Saliba, Gabriel, Myles Lewis-Skelly. I would. I think Ben White, he's had injuries but I think he's better. Midfield three, I would love to keep [Thomas] Partey, I hope he signs a new contract because I'm a big fan of his, he's a big part of what Arsenal do but if not, [Martin] Zubimendi. So Zubimendi or Partey holding, [Martin] Odegaard and [Declan] Rice, they're fine, Odegaard has got to have a big season next season, because this season he's been poor.

"On the right, [Bukayo] Saka obviously. On the left, Nico Williams, I like him... Part of a very successful Spain team. 100 per cent better than [Gabriel] Martinelli. I think he could be more consistent. We need options... [Leandro] Trossard needs to go, so you still need two, so I'd go Nico Williams on the left. Down the middle, Viktor Gyokeres. As we sit today, the guy's got 52 goals in 50 games and before people go, 'Yeah, but it's in the Portuguese league', and, 'How strong is that league?' after Darwin Nunez [Liverpool forward]."

Arsenal are second in the Premier League with two matches left in the season. They finished second behind Manchester City in the last two seasons and are set to finish trophyless for the fifth season under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal in talks with 2 of 3 signings mentioned by Darren Bent - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad this summer (via talkSPORT). The Gunners are activating his £60 million release clause, something Liverpool attempted to do last summer and failed to lure the player away.

Mikel Arteta's side are also said to be in talks with Sporting CP to sign Viktor Gyokeres. They believe that the striker can help them in attack and offer more than Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus (via talkSPORT).

The Gunners have been linked with Nico Williams and the Spaniard has a release clause at £49 million. He has Barcelona and Manchester City also interested in signing him.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More