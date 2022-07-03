Darren Bent predicts how many goals Mohamed Salah will score next season after Liverpool contract extension

Former England striker Darren Bent has predicted how many goals Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah will score next season.

The Egyptian superstar has penned a new long-term contract at Anfield, ending speculation regarding his future right after entering the final year of his old contract.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has suggested that Mohamed Salah has plenty of football left at his peak.

Darren Bent has also claimed that the Egyptian King will keep shattering goalscoring records.

Bent has tipped Salah to cross the 20-goal mark once again next season in the Premier League. The 38-year-old told talkSPORT:

“Salah has played 254 games, scoring 156 goals and with 63 assists – that record is incredible. From the moment he stepped foot in Liverpool he has been phenomenal, and I mean phenomenal."

Tee 🔴 @Tee025s

The future is looking good and is in very safe hands

#LFC #Salah #VVD #Alisson #Klopp Liverpool have Salah, VVD, Alisson and Klopp all re-signed the for at least the next 3 years. An elite spine while continuing to refresh players around themThe future is looking good and is in very safe hands Liverpool have Salah, VVD, Alisson and Klopp all re-signed the for at least the next 3 years. An elite spine while continuing to refresh players around them 👀The future is looking good and is in very safe hands 🙌❤️ #LFC #Salah #VVD #Alisson #Klopp https://t.co/AypWgcsmgh

“He has scored goals from the moment he turned up, broken records left, right and centre. His best years are not behind him, he is in his prime right now. He may be 30, but he is in supreme nick and is still top, top quality."

“Next season he will score over 20 league goals again. He’s won the Golden Boot three times, he’s broken the record for goals in a Premier League season, the records just keep tumbling for the guy."

Bent has hailed the Liverpool winger for his incredible goalscoring numbers over the years at Anfield. He added:

“Look at Salah’s numbers – they’re ridiculous. He got 32 goals in his first season, then 22 the next, then 19, 22 again, and he got 23 last season – and that’s just the Premier League, by the way!"

“What are you supposed to do with those numbers? Phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal."

Mohamed Salah will remain a key part of Liverpool's plans

We have seen quite a reshape taking place at Liverpool this summer and it is likely to continue for probably the next couple of years.

However, it is for certain that Salah will remain a key part of Klopp's plans for the foreseeable future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



Salah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. Jurgen Klopp, the key man behind Mo Salah’s new contract signed today. Klopp had many direct talks with Salah to explain him the plans for Liverpool future, considering Mo the ‘face’ of the project.Salah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. Jurgen Klopp, the key man behind Mo Salah’s new contract signed today. Klopp had many direct talks with Salah to explain him the plans for Liverpool future, considering Mo the ‘face’ of the project. 🔴🇪🇬 #LFCSalah will be Liverpool’s best paid player for £350k per week. https://t.co/c7uk2Oswbu

Even though the Egyptian international is 30 years of age, he has always been naturally very much fit.

We have seen so many top players performing at their absolute best even after their mid-thirties and Salah should also manage to do that.

Salah signing a new deal indicates that he will be the face of the Liverpool attack for a few more years to come.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far