Darren Bent urges Arsenal to sign 'fantastic' Premier League star this summer

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent believes Arsenal should attempt to sign Brentford left-back Rico Henry.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Bologna's Aaron Hickey, with Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Metro) reporting they are closing in on a deal for the Scot. He will likely provide competition to his compatriot Kieran Tierney as The Athletic reports that Nuno Tavares go out on loan this summer.

However, Bent believes Arsenal are targeting the wrong left-back and has heaped praise on Brentford's Rico Henry, who has impressed this season. Bent told talkSPORT (via Metro):

"Look at, say, Rico Henry. Fantastic left-back, even him. He could push Kieran Tierney. I love Tierney but if he can’t stay fit and Rico Henry, every time he plays for Arsenal, he’s seven out of ten. He’ll eventually become the number one there."

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive DEAL DONE: Rico Henry has signed a new contract at Brentford until 2026.



(Source: DEAL DONE: Rico Henry has signed a new contract at Brentford until 2026.(Source: @BrentfordFC 📝 DEAL DONE: Rico Henry has signed a new contract at Brentford until 2026. 🐝 (Source: @BrentfordFC) https://t.co/Uc39D1rPeV

Story continues below ad

Henry has adapted well to life in the Premier League and has been instrumental in Brentford's impressive debut season in the top tier.

The 24-year-old made 34 league appearances and scored three goals for the Bees. He recently signed a new deal with Brentford in March, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Arsenal's transformation under Mikel Arteta has had an English feel

Ben White (left) and Bukayo Saka have starred for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been under a rebuild since Mikel Arteta took over in 2019 and it has included a number of English signings as well as academy graduates.

Story continues below ad

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith-Rowe have made the step up to the first team and have flourished, playing a key part in the side's top-four fight this season.

Saka was shortlisted for the Premier League Player of the Year award for his remarkable season. The speedy English winger scored 11 goals and contributed seven assists in 38 league appearances.

Meanwhile, Smith-Rowe has been a breakout star this season at the Emirates Stadium, scoring 10 goals and contributing two assists in 33 league games.

Story continues below ad

However, it is Arteta's from last summer that have warranted the most acclaim, with Aaron Ramsdale and Ben White enjoying long spells in the first team.

Ramsdale has usurped Bernd Leno to become Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper and has earned praise for his leadership alongside his stunning performances. Meanwhile, White has forged a formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the Gunners' defense.

The £50 million paid for the former Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back had been criticized at the start of the season. White's fine campaign, though, has seen the Englishman prove doubters wrong.

A move for Henry could continue the influx of English talent Arteta has overseen during his tenure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far