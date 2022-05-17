Darren Bent uses Manchester United example to explain why Arsenal's season hasn't been a 'failure'

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has said that Arsenal's season hasn't been a 'failure', citing Manchester United's example.

The Gunners saw their UEFA Champions League ambitions go up in smoke following their 2-0 loss at Newcastle United on Monday. They had lost 3-0 at Tottenham Hotspur a week ago, giving fourth-placed Spurs a two-point advantage going into the final day of the season on May 22.

Arsenal were close to ending their five-year hiatus in the Champions League. However, they have let that slip through their grasp, leading many to think their season has been a 'failure'. Bent, though, begs to differ, telling talkSPORT:

“It was disappointing, and, unfortunately for Arsenal, when they needed to show composure and discipline the most, they didn’t. The four performances before that were good, but then the one against Spurs completely took the wind out of their sails."

He continued:

“They went to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and got blasted. Rob Holding lost his head, the penalty, the atmosphere. Then they went from one cauldron to another. They got beat by Tottenham, then went to St James’ Park, and it was the same thing."

Insisting that the Gunners' season has not been a failure, Bent added that they have improved from their eighth place finish last season.

The Gunners started their ongoing campaign with three consecutive defeats to languish at the bottom of the standings but are now just outside the top four. With a return to Europe guaranteed for the Gunners, Bent said:

“Listen, it’s not a failure not to get top four. I’ve heard so many people talking about how it’s a failure. Arsenal were eighth last season and rock-bottom after three games. They are going to be back in Europe, how is that going to be a failure?

He continued:

“I know he’s spent a lot of money. It’s the youngest squad in the Premier League. It’s disappointing not to be playing in the best club competition in the world, but it’s not a failure.”

Comparing Manchester United's season with that of the Gunners, Bent added:

“Look at Manchester United…They finished second last season and now it looks like they are going to finish sixth or seventh, after they’ve added Rapahel Varane, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. That’s failure!”

Arsenal need a miracle to finish in top four

The Gunners trail Tottenham Hotspur by two points going into the final day, having led them by four two gameweeks ago.

Spurs need a win against bottom-dwellers Norwich City, who've already been relegated to the Championship to confirm their place in the Champions League. A draw would also suffice unless the Gunners improbably overturn a 15-goal difference against relegation-threatened Everton on the same day.

Unless Spurs do not lose at Norwich, Arsenal are all set to finish outside the top four, even if they beat Everton on May 22.

