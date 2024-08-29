Darwin Nunez to leave Liverpool and join Arsenal? Fabrizio Romano shares update from his sources

Darwin Nunez is unlikely to leave Liverpool and join Arsenal before the end of this month, as per reputed transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Nunez, who will turn 26 next January, has recently emerged as a topic of speculation after failing to start the Reds' recent two league outings. Hence, he has reportedly been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

However, Romano has claimed that the Uruguayan striker is expected to remain at Liverpool this summer. The Italian reporter said (h/t TBR):

"I have absolutely no idea where this is coming from. I had many questions on my X account, my Instagram account, and everywhere about Darwin Nunez, so I think it's worth saying something about this."

Dismissing recent rumours about the striker's future, Romano added:

"I was calling some of my sources to understand about Darwin. First of all, I saw some rumors about Arsenal – nothing! There is absolutely nothing between Arsenal, Liverpool, Darwin and the agents of Darwin. Nothing!"

Nunez, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, relished a fine season last time around. The 25-year-old netted 18 goals and laid out 13 assists in 3026 minutes, spread across 54 overall appearances.

In comparison, Arsenal star Kai Havertz bagged 14 goals and provided seven assists in 3827 minutes, across 51 total matches last campaign.

Meanwhile, Nunez will next be in action for the Merseyside club in their league contest at rivals Manchester United this Sunday (September 1).

Federico Chiesa confirms Liverpool switch

Earlier this Wednesday, the Reds reportedly reached an agreement to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal worth up to £12.5 million.

When asked to opine on his potential switch from the Bianconeri to the Merseyside club, the 26-year-old responded (h/t X/@FabrizioRomano):

"I'm very happy, I can't wait to become a new Liverpool player. Me and my family, we're so happy really. Let me say thanks to Juventus and the fans, they have been always special with me. Now it's time for Liverpool, I'm so happy. I can't wait!"

Chiesa, who sustained a serious knee ligament problem in 2022, is in the final 11 months of his current deal at Juventus. Furthermore, he is thought to be not in new Bianconeri head coach Thiago Motta's plans.

The UEFA Euro 2020 winner has found the back of the opposition net 32 times in 131 matches across all competitions for Juventus. The former Fiorentina winger has also contributed 23 assists for the Serie A outfit.

