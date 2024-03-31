Darwin Nunez reacts after Liverpool beat Brighton to go top of Premier League

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reacted after his team came from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (March 31).

The Reds were rocked early when Danny Welbeck opened the scoring inside two minutes. However, Luis Diaz restored parity midway through the first half before Mohamed Salah - converting a pass from Alexis Mac Allister - completed the turnaround in the 65th minute.

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk twice came close to bagging an equaliser, but the Reds held fort to take the three points. With erstwhile leaders Arsenal drawing goalless at third-placed Manchester City later in the day, the Reds moved two points clear at the top with nine games remaining.

Nunez - who didn't make a goal contribution on the night - was nevertheless pleased with his team's effort as he tweeted, sharing a few of his images in action during the game:

"Good win at home"

Expand Tweet

The Uruguayan has been in fine form for the Reds this season, bagging 17 goals and 14 assists in 43 games across competitions. That includes 10 goals and eight assists in 27 games in the league, where Jurgen Klopp's side are pursuing a second Premier League title in five years.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous season. Having won their first title of the season in the EFL Cup, the Reds bowed out of the FA Cup with a 4-3 extra time defeat at Manchester United.

However, they have reached the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals - where they play Atalanta later this month. Before that, though, the Reds have two league games coming up.

Klopp's side take on Sheffield United at home on Thursday (April 4) before travelling to Manchester United three days later. The Reds - under outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp - then take on Atalanta at home on April 11 before the tie concludes in Italy seven days later.