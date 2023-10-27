Darwin Nunez sends message to Liverpool fans after hilarious open goal miss against Toulouse

Darwin Nunez has sent a message to Liverpool fans after his open goal miss in his team's recent 5-1 UEFA Europa League Group E win against Toulouse at Anfield.

The Reds maintained their perfect record in their continental campaign with a good show of dominance over Toulouse this Thursday (October 26). Diogo Jota, Wataru Endo, Darwin Nunez, Ryan Gravenberch, and Mohamed Salah scored a goal each in their continental victory.

In the 65th minute, Nunez went viral on social media after failing to double his tally for the night in a hilarious fashion. He skipped past the last opposition centre-back, rounded the goalkeeper and had the open goal at his mercy. However, his shot hit the post before £34 million new boy Gravenberch fired in the rebound with his left foot.

On Friday (October 27), the 24-year-old Uruguayan took to X to share his thoughts on his comical miss against Toulouse. He wrote:

"It's okay 😉😁, I'm still strong and working to improve personally and help Liverpool 💪🏽♥️"

Expand Tweet

Nunez, who joined Liverpool in a potential £85 million switch from Benfica in 2022, produced a fine outing against the Ligue 1 side. He registered two shots on target out of three, completed 21 passes with 95% accuracy, and four dribbles during his 85-minute appearance.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shares his opinion on Darwin Nunez's open goal miss

Speaking after his side's UEFA Europa League victory, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp refused to criticize Darwin Nunez for his second-half miss against Toulouse. Lauding the striker, he said (h/t GOAL):

"He played incredible. Honestly, I don't think I could care less that he hits the post in that moment because everything before was super convincing. He was absolutely clear, how he took the defender away, how he passed the goalkeeper, it was a perfect situation."

Expressing his happiness over Nunez's performance, Klopp concluded:

"He played really good, the goal he scored, the situation he was involved, dropping into midfield, staying on the ball, all these kind of things. So really pleased for him with the performance.

"Yes, it's a bit of slapstick that the ball doesn't go in but Ryan finished it off and then it's cool. He's a happy boy or man and you can see that everyday and now we have to make sure that it stays like that."

Nunez, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2028, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season on a fine note. He has registered five goals and four assists in just 565 minutes, spread across 12 matches.

A 20-cap Uruguay international, Nunez is averaging a goal involvement at a rate of every 63 minutes this campaign. Meanwhile, he recorded a goal or an assist every 124 minutes for Liverpool last season.

So far, the right-footed striker has scored 20 goals and provided eight assists in 54 matches across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.