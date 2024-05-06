Darwin Nunez takes drastic step on Instagram as Liverpool fans turn on him due to dismal run of form

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has deleted all club-related posts from his Instagram after fans turned on him for recent dismal performances.

Nunez, 24, hasn't scored in his last six league matches. He has netted twice in the last 10 Premier League outings. The Uruguayan striker has scored 18 goals and has provided 13 assists in 52 appearances across competitions this season.

He joined the club from Benfica in 2022 amid a lot of hype. While Nunez's raw talent is evident, the striker has lacked clinical finishing and has often wasted clear-cut opportunities.

His performances have drawn criticism from the Anfield faithful. Nunez previously had comments turned off on his Instagram posts. He has now deleted every post related to Liverpool from his Instagram.

The recent action has naturally cast doubt over his future at the club. He is contracted with the Merseysiders until the end of the 2027-28 season and Transfermarkt values the attacker at €70 million. Nunez has so far played 94 games for the Reds, scoring 33 goals and providing 17 assists.

Barcelona eye move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez - Reports

According to The Sun, Barcelona are eyeing a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the summer. The club want the Uruguayan to replace Robert Lewandowski, as per the report.

La Liga has slashed a wage cap of £174 million on Azulgrana. Hence, the Catalan club need to offload their highest earners. Lewandowski currently earns the most at the club and could be the first one to bite the dust.

As per The Sun, Barcelona believe they can match Nunez's asking price if the Reds are open to selling the player. Nunez is reportedly not against the idea of playing for Barca. However, considering the Reds bought him for £85 million in 2022, any deal won't come for cheap.