“Data at club level is not the same compared to national team” - Roberto Martinez explains Cristiano Ronaldo’s role with Portugal at Euro 2024

Roberto Martinez has praised Cristiano Ronaldo's availability heading into Euro 2024 and suggested he'll be heavily reliant on the Portugal captain. The Al-Nassr superstar is set to participate in his 11th major tournament with his national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, was superb at club level last season, registering 44 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across competitions. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner rolled back the years with impressive performances in the Saudi Pro League.

Martinez spoke about the important role he expects Ronaldo to play for Portugal at Euro 2024. The Spanish coach said (via Portuguese newspaper O Jogo):

"It is important for us to attack and defend with eleven. Cristiano has brutal experience. There is no other with this experience. He is a player who knows very well how to use space in the area and is a special finisher. Focus and attention to loss the defensive positions were perfect in the games we played. For me there is no doubt. Every game is different."

Cristiano Ronaldo has a wealth of experience, having won titles in Spain, Italy, and England. He's a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016. Selecao das Quinas' all-time top scorer, was busy at the club level last season and only missed games through rest or suspension.

Martinez touched on this:

"Cristiano had 51 games this season, but I think the data at club level is not the same compared to the national team. He showed that he can play every four days, I think there are no problems but we will evaluate that in the tournament."

Ronaldo heads to Germany after a scintillating display in his nation's qualifying campaign. He bagged 10 goals and two assists in nine games, finishing second in the goalscoring charts behind Belgium's Romelu Lukaku.

"A European Powerhouse" - Georgia boss Willy Sagnol is excited to face Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at Euro 2024

Willy Sagnol will come up against his son's favorite player.

Georgia is one of the three nations Portugal will face in Group F of Euro 2024. They will be making their debut in the competition and collide with Martinez's men at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on June 26.

Willy Sagnol is looking forward to facing Selecao because his son is a massive fan of Cristiano Ronaldo. Georgia's manager told UEFA.com:

"One of my sons is, I believe, the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan on earth. So I know that coming up against Portugal makes my son happy and that's awesome as a dad. It's going to be a very tough group, though, as Portugal are a European powerhouse."

Portugal is the favorite to win Group F, which also includes Czechia and Turkiye. Martinez's troops won all their games during the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, and Ronaldo starred.