David Alaba names 3 Real Madrid superstars who give orders on the pitch

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has named the three Los Blancos players who give orders on the pitch. While stating that several players are vocal on the pitch, he named the trio of Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric as the ones who 'take this responsibility'.

The Austria international joined Real Madrid last summer on a free transfer from Bayern Munich and had a hugely successful debut campaign in Spain. He slotted into the heart of defense for Carlo Ancelotti's side, making 46 appearances for them across competitions.

Alaba's five goals and six assists, along with his top-notch defending, helped the Spanish giants win La Liga and their 14th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title. The Austrian started 12 UCL games for Real Madrid, missing just the semi-final second leg against Manchester City.

Alaba continues to be among the first names on the teamsheet. He was recently quizzed about the Madrid players who are the most vocal on the pitch, in reply to which he told Goal:

"Who gives the orders on the pitch? Several players: Luka Modrić, Benzema and Toni Kroos take this responsibility."

He also revealed the players who gave the most orders on the pitch at Bayern Munich, saying:

"Thomas Müller is up there. Maybe Dante will come closer. When I defended on the left, he played alongside me in the center of defense and guided me very well. I've learned a lot from him."

"He was in a similar situation to mine a year ago" - Real Madrid defender David Alaba on Casemiro's departure to Manchester United

David Alaba's Real Madrid teammate last year, Casemiro, joined Premier League giants Manchester United in the recently concluded summer transfer window. The Brazilian spent nine seasons with Los Blancos and was looking for a new challenge.

Alaba understands Casemiro's position of wanting a change in scenery as he was in a 'similar situation' during his final season with Bayern, where he played for 10 years.

"He was in a similar situation to mine a year ago. That's why we talked about it a lot. After nine years at Real Madrid, he was looking for a new challenge. I wish him the best with all my heart," Alaba said in his interview with Goal.

Manchester United have signed Casemiro for a reported sum of £60 million but the 30-year-old is yet to make his first start for the club. He has so far made three substitute appearances for Erik ten Hag's side in the Premier League.

