David Beckham decides to terminate Inter Miami star’s contract just weeks after his doubtful verdict on club signing Lionel Messi

Inter Miami CF have announced that they have parted ways with Nick Marsman, a player who recently stated that the club was not ready for Lionel Messi's arrival.

Major League Soccer (MLS) allows each club to buy out one player's contract during the season and Inter Miami's co-owner David Beckham has used this rule to dissolve Marsman's deal with the club.

The buyout option has been in use to benefit both players and the team. While a player would receive some form of financial compensation, the team gains roster flexibility and potentially save some money by not having to pay the full salary owed in the contract.

Inter Miami, on Saturday, August 5, announced that they had exercised its Salary Budget Charge buyout on goalkeeper Marsman’s MLS contract.

Having joined the club from Feyenoord in July 2021, the 32-year-old made 29 appearances to date, during which he conceded 49 goals, registered six clean sheets, and made a combined 88 saves in the 2021 and 2022 MLS regular seasons.

Nick Marsman made headlines earlier this summer when he stated that Inter Miami was "not ready" for Lionel Messi's arrival.

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi’s arrival. We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready," he had told ESPN.

Inter Miami's decision to let go of Marsman will free up funds for signing another player in the future, with recent rumors suggesting a possible reunion between Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. The former Barcelona and Liverpool striker has recently announced that he will be leaving Brazilian club Gremio in December.

Lionel Messi takes just 4 matches to become Inter Miami's top goalscorer in 2023

Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi has taken just four matches (293 minutes) to become Inter Miami's top goal-scorer in 2023.

The Argentine scored a 94th-minute winner against Cruz Azul on his debut, before scoring back-to-back braces against Atlanta United and Orlando City — all at home.

In his first away match for the club on Sunday, August 6, the 36-year-old scored twice against FC Dallas to take his tally to seven goals in four matches.

Additionally, Messi has also made his way into the all-time top five goal scorers for the club. He now trails only Gonzalo Higuain (29 goals), Leo Campana (16), and Robert Taylor (8).

While Josef Martinez, Lewis Morgan, and Rodolfo Pizarro (seven goals each) are level with Messi, they have played significantly more minutes for Inter Miami than the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner.