David Beckham gives his opinion on Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United legend David Beckham has given his assessment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The pair were teammates at Manchester United for eight years and won multiple titles together.

Solskjaer took over as Manchester United boss in 2018 and his side have finally started to click this season. The Red Devils are currently second in the Premier League and are also challenging for the UEFA Europa League and the FA Cup this season.

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has been full of praise for his former teammate. Speaking to the press at MLS side Inter Miami's shirt launch, Beckham said:

"Ole has done really well, he is loved by the fans and the players. He is respected because of what he has done in his career and even in difficult times he has performed and given everyone at United hope. I wished him a happy birthday the other day and called him boss. He doesn’t call me that - but I might ask him to."

David Beckham is part of the ownership group of Inter Miami FC and discussed how he is ready to take his club to the next level. He told reporters:

"Sir Alex Ferguson was the master at choosing the right player, he didn’t always bring the best player in the world, he brought the right player for the club and that is one of the things that I have taken into this place."

"The player has to be right for the team, still have ambition and want to win. So whatever player we talk to, we have to make sure that is a priority. Of course, we always want to bring in great players. Miami is a great pull for anyone and those kinds of players (Messi and Ronaldo) are who we aspire to bring here."

David Beckham reveals Man Utd players ‘love’ Solskjaer and he now calls old team-mate ‘boss’ https://t.co/7Mdv290yMo — The Sun - Man Utd (@SunManUtd) February 28, 2021

Inter Miami have already added footballing superstars Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi to their squad, as well as former Manchester United defender Ryan Shawcross. It will be interesting to see who the MLS side sign in the coming months.

Manchester United have a tough month ahead of them

Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a few crucial weeks ahead of him

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have a crucial month of March coming up. The Red Devils face Crystal Palace, Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League, along with Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Manchester United will also face AC Milan in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League in a month that could see Solskjaer's side crash out of two cup competitions.