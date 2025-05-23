David Beckham gives his take on Lionel Messi's future at Inter Miami amid recent exit links

David Beckham has revealed that Lionel Messi's heart is at Inter Miami and believes that the Argentine will continue at the club. The MLS club's co-owner wishes that the Barcelona legend stays at the club for another decade.

Speaking to TIME magazine, Beckham claimed that Messi is still passionate about football and will continue playing. He added that the Inter Miami star is still in talks over the new deal and said:

"I think his [Lionel Messi] heart is in Miami now. Players these days, they look after themselves more. They're playing longer. His number one passion is obviously his family. His other passion is football. As long as he's happy, he will continue to play as long as he wants. It would be nice if he played another 10 years. I can't see it. But you never know."

"I could never have dreamed to have Lionel [Messi] here. As an owner, you always say that you want the best players. Does it really happen? No. And he is the best player to have ever played the game."

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 after his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expired. He is in the final months of his deal and will be a free agent if the contract is not renewed by the end of the MLS season.

Lionel Messi claims Inter Miami will be his last club

Lionel Messi has confirmed that Inter Miami will be the last club in his career. He stated that he still continues to enjoy playing and added that winning the FIFA World Cup kept his desire going. He said via ESPN:

"It's going to be my last club. I've done this all of my life; I love playing ball. I enjoy the practices and the day-to-day, the games. Yeah, there's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here [Miami]."

"The fact we won the World Cup helped, it helped a lot, to see things in another way. But I try not to think about it. I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I'm aware that there's not a lot of time left. So I have a good time with the club, being lucky having good teammates and friends at my side. I enjoy my time with the national team, where I also have good friends, too, and a lot. I enjoy those small details that I know I'll miss when I stop playing."

Lionel Messi has scored 44 goals in his 56 matches for Inter Miami. He won them the Leagues Cup in 2023 and the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2024.

