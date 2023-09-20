David Beckham lands in Madrid to celebrate Ronaldo Nazario’s birthday with 2 other legends

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham returned to the Santiago Bernabeu to celebrate Ronaldo Nazario’s birthday along with two other legends — Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos.

The four ex-footballers were snapped by the pitch as Los Blancos' official X (formerly Twitter) handle shared a post for the occasion. Real Madrid wrote in the caption on the occasion of their former player's 47th birthday (September 18):

"Too many legends in one photo."

Beckham and Ronaldo played together once the former decided to move to Madrid in the summer of 2003 from Manchester United. He played alongside the ex-Brazil international on 104 occasions, managing 12 joint goal contributions.

The former England international and current co-owner of Inter Miami spent four years playing for the La Liga side. During his stay, the 48-year-old managed 159 appearances, bagging 20 goals and 52 assists across all competitions. He won La Liga once before deciding to exit the club in 2007.

On the other hand, the Brazilian was at the Santiago Bernabeu from 2002 to 2007. He scored 103 goals and provided 35 assists from 177 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish outfit. The ex-striker got his hands on the La Liga trophy twice, among other achievements.

"You were one the best of all time"- Ronaldo Nazario to former Real Madrid teammate David Beckham

During a special interaction hosted by David Beckham's Inter Miami back in 2020, legend Ronaldo Nazario lavished praise on his former Real Madrid teammate.

The two played together from 2003 to 2007 for Los Blancos and shared many a moment on the pitch. Claiming that the ex-Manchester United star was one of the best ever, Ronaldo said (via Tribuna):

"You were one the best of all time. The way you touched the ball, the way you could put the ball wherever you wanted, without looking at me, I would just be moving and the ball came. I should thank you for the many balls you gave to me.”

During their spell together at the Santiago Bernabeu, Beckham provided the center-forward 10 assists in total. The duo's last game together was an away La Liga clash against Deportivo de La Coruna, which Real Madrid lost 2-0.