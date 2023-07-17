David Beckham nearly suffers embarrassing slip during Lionel Messi unveiling at Inter Miami

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham nearly suffered an embarrassing slip while the MLS club unveiled Lionel Messi as their new player. Rain took over the unveiling ceremony and it was delayed due to a heavy storm.

The incessent rain meant that it was slippery up on the stage. Beckham almost suffered an embarrassing slip as a result. While getting up on the stage, the former England captain stumbled.

However, David Beckham managed to steady himself slowly and avoided an unwanted situation.

Watch the clip here:

B/R Football @brfootball David Beckham styled out the slip at Messi’s presentation

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, took to social media after being unveiled as an Inter Miami. The Argentina captain sent a heartfelt message for his fans, writing:

"I want to thank everyone for yesterday!. The rain made it different than planned but still everything was beautiful. Thank you to everyone who came, thank you very much for all the love and also to the artists who were there and despite the conditions sang spectacularly."

Messi added:

See you on Friday again... 😉👍

Here's what David Beckham said about Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Signing Lionel Messi was certainly a big achievement for David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami. The Argentina captain is perhaps the most high-profile player to ever grace the league.

Beckham bought Inter Miami back in 2014. After 10 years at the helm of the club, the Manchester United and Real Madrid legend has now managed to add Messi to the team's ranks.

Speaking about the achievement, Beckham said (via Evening Standard):

“10 years ago, when I started my journey to build a new team in Miami, I said that I dreamt of bringing the greatest players in the world to this amazing city. Players who shared the ambition I had when I joined LA Galaxy to help grow football in the USA and to build a legacy for the next generation in this sport that we love so much."

He added:

“Today that dream came true. I couldn’t be prouder that a player of Leo’s caliber is joining our club, but I am also delighted to welcome a good friend, an amazing person and his beautiful family to join our Inter Miami community. The next phase of our adventure starts here, and I can’t wait to see Leo take to the pitch.”

Lionel Messi is expected to make his debut for Inter Miami against Liga MX side Cruz Azul on July 21. The match will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium.