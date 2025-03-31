David Beckham offers help to Andy Murray with response from Lionel Messi in Spanish after being asked about doing it on a cold night in Stoke

Manchester United and Real Madrid icon David Beckham has offered to help former British tennis star Andy Murray by translating Argentine maestro Lionel Messi's response to his question. The former World No. 1 claimed that he asked the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner the age-old question of if he could do it on a cold, rainy night in the town of Stoke.

Murray popped the question at the recently concluded Miami Open 2025. The Scot, who coaches tennis legend Novak Djokovic, queried the Argentine icon after the Serbian's 6-2, 6-3 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals.

After the match, Djokovic and Messi, arguably the greatest players of their respective sports, exchanged shirts. The ex-Barcelona superstar even made it to the locker rooms, where Murray posed for a picture with him.

He uploaded the picture on Instagram and claimed that he asked the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner the classic time-honoured question. The caption to the post read (via talkSPORT):

"I asked him if he could do it on a cold rainy night in stoke. He responded 'callate la boca' (shut your mouth), which I think means yes in Spanish."

As Murray was way off with his translation, Beckham offered to step in and help him understand what the Inter Miami superstar actually meant. Replying to the post, the Englishman, who co-owns the Florida-based MLS outfit, wrote:

"I'm more than happy to translate that @andymurray."

Despite a few injury niggles, Messi has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2025 campaign with five goals and two assists in six games across competitions for Inter Miami.

"Why not?" - Arsenal hero urges David Beckham to unite Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami

Arsenal hero Anders Limpar has urged Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham to make a move for Lionel Messi's long-time archrival and Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 40-year-old currently plies his trade for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He has been in phenomenal touch this season, having already racked up 28 goals and four assists in 33 appearances across competitions.

Limpar, who made 116 appearances for the Gunners in the 1990s and later played in the MLS for the Colorado Rapids, pleaded with Beckham to unite the Argentine and Portuguese superstars. Speaking to Sveacasino.se, the Swede said (via GOAL):

"It’s not the biggest league in the world, but it’s the biggest show. I played there in 1999 and like to think of myself as a bit of a pioneer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been there, Lionel Messi is there now and can you imagine if Cristiano Ronaldo joined him? Why not?"

"It would be the icing on the cake and imagine they played together, it would be simply unbelievable. I think there is only one person who can make that happen and that is David Beckham. If you ask me, Ronaldo should leave Saudi Arabia and make MLS bigger than ever," Limpar concluded.

Up next, Messi will be seen in action in the first leg of Inter Miami's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final clash against Los Angeles FC on Wednesday (April 2).

