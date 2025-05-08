David Beckham offers opinion on whether Lamine Yamal can be as good as Lionel Messi amid comparisons

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham believes Lamine Yamal can be as good as Lionel Messi one day. The Spanish forward exploded onto the scene last season with Barcelona and has taken his game to a higher level this year.

Lamine Yamal is now an indispensable part of Hansi Flick's starting XI and has registered 15 goals and 24 assists from 51 games this season. The 17-year-old has already won the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España, while the Catalans are leading the LaLiga title race as well.

Yamal's efforts have already seen him compared to Barcelona's most famous son, La Pulga. The Inter Miami superstar also rose through the ranks at Camp Nou before taking the world by storm.

Speaking on 'Beckham and Friends,' as cited by The Mirror, the former Manchester United winger added that Lamine Yamal is the closest thing to Lionel Messi at the moment.

“You see the way he plays, and at 17 years old, to be doing the things that he's doing on a pitch. Only every 20, 30 years does a player like that come along, and maybe longer than that. He's the first player that you look at and you can… I mean, you can't compare anyone to Messi, in my opinion. But he's the closest thing that I have seen. One day, I believe that he could be as good as Leo,” Beckham said.

Lamine Yamal's contract with Barcelona expires in 2026, but he is expected to sign a new deal once he turns 18 this summer.

What has Lamine Yamal said about the Lionel Messi comparisons?

Lionel Messi

Lamine Yamal has insisted that he doesn't compare himself to Lionel Messi. The Spanish forward has registered 22 goals and 33 assists from 102 games for Barcelona so far.

Speaking last week, Yamal also labeled the Argentine as the best player in history.

"I don't compare myself to him, because I don't compare myself to anyone .. and much less with Messi. We are thinking about improving ourselves, every day, and on being better on the next day. So I don't think the comparison makes sense, with Messi even less -- I'm going to enjoy myself, and be myself. I admire him obviously, as the best player in history, but I don't compare myself to him," Yamal said.

Lionel Messi has registered 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 games for Barcelona in his career.

