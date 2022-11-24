David Beckham is open to holding talks with potential buyers of Manchester United after the Glazers put the club up for sale, The Financial Times has reported (via the Mirror).

Manchester United legend Beckham, who co-owns Major League Soccer club Inter Miami FC, is reportedly unable to buy the club by himself. However, it has been claimed that he could be a part of the investment consortium. It is believed that potential buyers could be interested in having Beckham in their corner to boost their chances of owning the Red Devils.

The Glazers, who have been in charge of the 20-time English title-winning club since purchasing them for £790 million in 2005, put United on the market on 22 November. According to the aforementioned source, The Glazers want to make a staggering £8 billion from the sale.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive David Beckham is ‘open to talks’ about being involved in potentially buying Manchester United.



Beckham enjoys a cult status among fans and is one of the best Manchester United players of all time. Potential buyers reportedly value the rapport Beckham has with fans and could make him a part of the consortium to bolster their chances of winning the race to buy the club.

The former Real Madrid man has been approached in the past by potential buyers, but nothing ever materialized. However, with The Glazers officially deciding to pack their bags, Beckham could finally come on board and help potential buyers land England’s biggest club.

Beckham played 388 games for the club between the 1992-93 and 2002-03 seasons, scoring 85 goals and claiming 109 assists across competitions. He won six Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with the club, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed The Glazers did not care about Manchester United

In his explosive interview with renowned broadcaster Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts about the club’s owners, The Glazers. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner claimed that United were merely a marketing tool for them, adding that he did not think the Glazers cared about the club’s sporting achievements.

Fabrizio Romano



“I wish Ronaldo the best luck in the future”. Avram Glazer about Cristiano Ronaldo contract terminated: “Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club”, tells @SkyNews “I wish Ronaldo the best luck in the future”. Avram Glazer about Cristiano Ronaldo contract terminated: “Well, I'll tell you about Cristiano Ronaldo - he's a great Manchester United player, I appreciate everything he's done for the club”, tells @SkyNews. 🚨🔴 #MUFC“I wish Ronaldo the best luck in the future”. https://t.co/emMHSLVa3v

He said (via CNN):

“Manchester is a marketing club.

“They will get money from the marketing – the sport, it’s… they don’t really care, in my opinion.”

Ronaldo and Manchester United parted ways on Tuesday by mutual consent. He scored 27 goals and claimed five assists in 54 games during his second spell at Old Trafford.

