David Beckham reacts on Instagram as Barcelona legend Jordi Alba officially joins Inter Miami

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham took to Instagram to welcome new signing Jordi Alba from Barcelona.

According to reports, the left-back has joined the MLS club on a one-year deal with an option to extend for a second year. Alba will be joined by two other ex-Barcelona players in Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at his new club.

Sharing a picture of the 34-year-old training with Inter Miami on Instagram, Beckham wrote:

"Welcome @jordialbaofficial."

According to the club's sporting director Chris Henderson, the full-back will help his side achieve their objectives for the season. Henderson said (via BBC Sport):

"We know that he'll help Inter Miami achieve the club's objectives this season and beyond. Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we're excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad."

"He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best full-backs in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute in the attack."

Alba moves away from Camp Nou after joining the club in 2012 from Valencia. A player who was initially signed for a reported fee of €14 million (via Transfermarkt) by the Catalan club now leaves as one of the best to have played at Barcelona.

The Spaniard made 459 appearances across all competitions for the La Liga outfit, winning the La Liga title six times and the UEFA Champions League once.

"It would be nice if he came back" - Jordi Alba wanted Lionel Messi reunion at Barcelona

Jordi Alba revealed in 2022 that he suffered following Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona in 2021. The Argentina icon left for Paris Saint-Germain after several years of success at Camp Nou.

Speaking to El Larguero wishing for the World Cup winner's return, Alba said (via GOAL):

"Messi is the player with whom I've understood the best and it would be nice if he came back. I suffered a lot after his departure as he was a good friend."

The duo will share the pitch once again as they reunite in the USA with Inter Miami. Having already played together on 345 occasions and managing 34 joint goal contributions, Messi and Alba will join forces once again in the MLS.