David Beckham reacts as Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami beat CF Montreal 3-2 in MLS

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham was pleased with Lionel Messi and Co.'s come-from-behind 3-2 MLS win over CF Montreal on Saturday (May 11). The Herons were down by two goals but fought back to claim all three points.

Montreal made a brisk start to the contest, drawing first blood through Bryce Duke inside 22 minutes. Ten minutes later, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint doubled the hosts' advantage.

However, Matias Rojas pulled one back for the Herons in the 44th minute before the in-form Luis Suarez restored parity in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Benjamin Cremaschi's 59th-minute strike eventually completed Tata Martino's side's comeback. Thrilled with the rousing win, Beckham posted on Instagram (via GOAL):

"Great comeback win last night Inter Miami"

The win - their eighth of the season - keeps the Herons atop the MLS Eastern Conference - three points clear of second-placed Cincinnati (24) - who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Messi drew a rare blank on the night - registering no goal contribution - but it mattered not, as the Herons took home all three points to maintain their lead at the top.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a splendid start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami - whom he joined last summer on a free transfer after nearly two decades in Europe.

Despite missing a few games through injury, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has dazzled with 12 goals and 11 assists in 12 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - 10 goals and nine assists - have come in nine outings in the league.

That puts the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner just a goal behind the leading trio of Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake), Christian Benteke (D.C. United) and his Herons teammate Luis Suarez.

Messi has also bagged two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Martino's side lost 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey in the quarterfinals.