David Beckham reveals Lionel Messi's advice to Inter Miami academy players following his move to the MLS club

Lionel Messi's influence on Inter Miami's academy is evident, as shared by co-owner David Beckham. The Argentine legend has been remarkable for the first team, but his influence has gone down the rungs to the academy as well.

Despite grappling with a muscle setback, which leaves his participation in the upcoming match against Chicago Fire uncertain, Messi's contributions to Inter Miami are clear. His impressive tally stands at 11 goals in a mere 12 appearances since he moved to the USA after leaving Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Beyond his on-field performances, Messi has also shown commitment to mentoring the club's emerging talent to shine brightly. David Beckham recently recounted an enlightening conversation with an academy player on the podcast Stick to Football (via Daily Mail):

"There was an interview the other day with one of the academy kids, who is doing well, and they turned round to him and said, 'what's the best bit of advice that Leo has given you so far?' And he said, 'to walk more'. He said 'to walk more because you see more' so it's already started with the good that he does. It's incredible."

Further cementing Lionel Messi's deep connection to the lower levels of Miami's setup is the recent enrollment of his son Thiago into the academy. According to David Beckham, Messi's arrival has revolutionized the club, particularly its developmental tiers. The Inter Miami co-owner said:

"To bring someone like him to the club, we knew it would change the club and we knew it would change the league and the sport – but it's beyond that. What he does on the pitch, what he does off the pitch, for the young kids – to bring somebody in like him is the dream, also Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets."

David Beckham continued:

"To bring in Leo has changed everything. The academy kids have someone to look up to, who has done everything, won everything, and he's teaching them, which is amazing."

However, Lionel Messi's immediate future on the field remains a topic of speculation, as he has struggled with fitness and injury in recent times. Absent from the last three games and conspicuously missing from recent team photos ahead of the Chicago trip, fans will wait for updates on his potential return.

Lionel Messi's future extends beyond MLS and Barcelona

According to El Nacional, Lionel Messi will leave Inter Miami at the end of his contract in 2025.

At that juncture, the celebrated footballer is believed to have his sights set on a sentimental return to his childhood club Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina. There's an option on the table for the 36-year-old to prolong his association with Miami for an additional year. However, prevailing sentiments suggest his aspiration to hang up his boots in the familiar terrains of his homeland.

Lionel Messi's illustrious career, spanning over two decades, saw its genesis at Barcelona. After entering the club's prestigious La Masia academy as a promising 13-year-old recruit from Newell’s, he went on to etch an indelible legacy with the Catalan giants. He registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for them, winning numerous trophies.

His journey with Barcelona ended in 2021, when the club could no longer afford his wages. Subsequent speculations had linked Lionel Messi with a potential return to Barcelona following the expiration of his stint at Paris Saint-Germain. However, those hopes dwindled, and he opted for a move Stateside instead.