David Beckham’s Inter Miami hire scary-looking bodyguard to protect Lionel Messi

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Inter Miami have hired a scary-looking bodyguard to protect Lionel Messi. The strong-looking gentleman has been spotted in every public space Messi has shared in recent times.

Messi's popularity across the globe is through the roofs. Whenever the Argentina captain goes out in public, be it coming down from the team bus or attending a family dinner, he gets bombarded by fans and autograph hunters.

Expand Tweet

Hence, Inter Miami have decided to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner special protection by hiring a bodyguard.

Lionel Messi's on-field form has been tremendous, as he has already scored nine goals and has provided one assist in six matches for the MLS club. He now can focus fully on games as his off-the-field security is seemingly in safe hands with the introduction of a new bodyguard.

Details about the bodyguard's name, age, nationality, wage, and other factors are unknown to the public.

Tata Martino spoke about his selection dilemma after Lionel Messi and other superstars joined Inter Miami

Superstars like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba have joined Inter Miami in the summer transfer window. Hence, the Miami-based club are now significantly stronger.

Manager Tata Martino spoke about how it has given him a selection dilemma as he has now more players competing for the starting spot. In their most recent game, Inter Miami defeated Philadelphia Union in the semi-final of the Leagues Cup by a score of 4-1. Josef Martinez, Messi, Alba, and David Ruiz were on the scoresheet in that game.

Speaking about his selection issues, Martino said (via GOAL):

"Leo, Josef, normally they participate (in the goals). There’s progress, because Benja (Cremaschi) recently scored; today it was David coming from behind for the goal; Jordi, as a defender, scores a goal. And that, I think, is important for any team."

Martino added:

"It’s true that the team is changed, but it’s also true that the roster has changed. Today we have a much more competitive roster that creates problems for the coach when it comes time to choose the team."

Inter Miami will play Nashville FC next in the final of the Leagues Cup. With a win, Lionel Messi can secure his first trophy since becoming an Inter Miami player.