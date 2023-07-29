David Beckham’s son Romeo comes up with hilarious response after father and mother party with Lionel Messi

David Beckham's wife, Victoria Beckham, recently shared a picture of her husband with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and their spouses on her social media account. Consequently, after watching the snippets, her son, Romeo Beckham, made a hilarious comment.

Messi's arrival in the Major League Soccer has become a major center of attraction in the last couple of weeks. His unveiling at Inter Miami garnered record-breaking views. Moreover, he also helped the Herons break the dreadful winless streak with an injury-time winner.

In addition to that, in Inter Miami's recent game, he again flourished at the DRV PNK Stadium with his stellar performance in which he scored twice in the initial 22 minutes of the match.

With consistently impressive performances on the field, the Argentine attacker has also been enjoying his time with old friends, David Beckham and Sergio Busquets.

Victoria Beckham shared a couple of pictures from their recent outing. In one picture, her husband, David Beckham, is with Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo. In addition to that, Sergio Busquets and his girlfriend Elena Galera, along with Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and his wife Aleyda Mas, were also a part of the dinner.

Reacting to the snaps, the Manchester United legend's son, Romeo Beckham, revealed his regret of not being at the party.

"Fomo level 10000%," Romeo Beckham commented on his mother's post on Instagram.

Since joining Inter Miami, Lionel Messi has become a top figure in the United States. Moreover, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, Camila Cabello, and more have been pictured supporting the World Cup winner in his matches.

David Beckham gets inspired to get on the field after Lionel Messi's heroics

During his playing career, David Beckham was always popular for his ability to score on set pieces. Moreover, his time at European Giants such as Real Madrid and Manchester United made him an even greater legend in front of the fans.

Thus, after his retirement, he became the co-owner of the MLS side Inter Miami. However, the club became a big deal with Lionel Messi joining them earlier this month. The Argentine is currently at the peak of his popularity and it seems like Beckham has also been influenced by the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The former Manchester United player took to Instagram and shared a clip of himself practising free-kicks. The 48-year-old captioned the clip:

"Guess I'm coming back"

Inter Miami has recorded two consecutive wins over the likes of Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. The Herons have also become a fan-favorite in the United States for their future endeavors. It seems like this sudden change has inspired the team's owner to also get back in the groove.