David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Premier League club in permanent deal

David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham has joined Premier League club Brentford's youth academy on a permanent basis from Inter Miami. The youngster joined the club's youth ranks earlier this year.

Brentford have now announced that the 20-year-old will be joining the club on a permanent basis. The club's B team coach Neil MacFarlane recently told Brentford's website about Romeo Beckham's acquisition (via The Independent):

“We added Romeo to our squad in January and he’s been fantastic for the group. He’s had a terrific end to the season in terms of his recent match against Manchester City where he showed what he’s learned during his loan with us. We’ve continued to develop him in and out of possession and we look forward to him coming back in good spirits to continue working with him next season.”

Romeo Beckham was previously part of MLS club Inter Miami's setup. Romeo's father David Beckham is the co-owner of the Miami-based outfit.

Lionel Messi recently joined David Beckham's Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's time at European football came to an end. The Argentine will join MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract on June 30.

The Argentine was linked with a return to Barcelona and as well as with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Messi, however, decided to join the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami. Speaking about the move, the Argentine recently said (via ESPN):

"I'm well. Initially, we had a different idea [to return to Barcelona]. We're happy with the decision we have taken. I'm ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change."

Messi further added:

"[The decision] was an important step but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We're happy."

Inter Miami are currently rock bottom of the MLS table and are close to missing out on qualifying for the playoffs. Hence, Messi will have to step his foot on the gas upon his arrival in the MLS.

