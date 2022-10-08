David Beckham’s son Romeo training with Premier League club’s B team: Reports

According to reports, David Beckham's son Romeo Beckham is training with Premier League outfit Brentford FC's reserve team.

Former England winger David Beckham is the founder of MLS side Inter Miami. The younger Beckham is contracted to Inter Miami II, who play in the Easter Conference League.

However, Romeo Beckham is currently in London and has been training with Brentford's reserve team. The Premier League side's B team doesn't play in a professional league at this point in time.

Romeo Beckham registered 10 assists in 20 games last term for Inter Miami II. He was the joint top assist provider of the Eastern Conference League.

Here's what Premier League legend David Beckham's son wrote on his Instagram after the conclusion of the season.

"First full season was full of ups and downs. Not the ending we as a team wanted but only lessons learned to take into next year. Love this team and the journey we are on. Vamos Miami."

David Beckham's Inter Miami's attacker Gonzalo Higuain recently announced his retirement

Gonzalo Higuain in action for Inter Miami

Gonzalo Higuain, who currently plays for David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami, recently announced his retirement from professional football. The Argentine will bid adieu to the game after the conclusion of the current MLS season.

Higuain has represented some of the biggest clubs throughout his career, including La Liga outfit Real Madrid and Premier League club Chelsea.

While talking to the media, here's what the 34-year-old recently said about his decision (via ESPN):

"After the most wonderful career I could have had, I feel that football has given me so much, Many thanks to those who have always believed in me ... the time has come to say goodbye."

The former Juventus and Napoli striker further added:

"My biggest motivation is helping my teammates, I think the best gift that I can give to my teammates is to be able to retire as a champion with them because they've been there with me, they've seen me during my downs this year and they've helped me throughout this path. Not only players, but physios staff, my brother, my family and this is for all of them as well."

He further added:

"I want to retire here as a champion, like I deserve to retire and it would be a very special dream. I know there's two games left and we really hope that the fans come to the stadium and pack the stadium because it's very important for us. And then once we get to playoffs, the story is different and my dream is to retire as a champion with all my teammates."

