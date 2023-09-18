David Beckham sends birthday message to ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo Nazario 

Inter Miami boss David Beckham has taken to his Instagram account to send birthday wishes to former teammate Ronaldo Nazario on his birthday. The pair of legends played together during the original Galacticos era at Real Madrid, hence their connection.

Brazilian legend Ronaldo turns 47, and the English an sent in his wishes via his latest Instagram story. He posted a photo of the pair in their days with Real Madrid and captioned it with his birthday felicitations

"Happy birthday my friend 💚"

Beckham is one of football's most iconic personalities and has 83 million Instagram followers. His post showed the bond between him and the retired striker, with the pair quite similar in their career.

Both men played together at the Santiago Bernabeu between 2003 and 2007. The pair won two trophies together at the club, the Spanish Super Cup in the 2003-04 season and the La Liga crown in 2006-07. They played for the club during the Galacticos era, signing from Inter Milan and Manchester United, respectively.

The pair counted Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Raul Gonzalez, Iker Casillas, and several others as their teammates during their time together. They did not get to win a lot of silverware together, but they played in one of the most iconic squads of all time.

Ronaldo is regarded as one of the world's greatest strikers of all time and is idolised by many players, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Ronaldinho. Beckham was a brilliant wide midfielder known for his pinpoint passing and dead-ball accuracy.

What are Beckham and Ronaldo up to?

Having retired years ago, both Beckham and Ronaldo have swapped their football boots for suits. Due to their love for the game, they have both remained within the sphere of football.

Ronaldo is the president of Spanish club Real Valladolid, having taken on the role in 2018 when he bought a controlling stake in the club. His club suffered a relegation from La Liga to the Segunda division last season. He also owns a controlling stake in his boyhood club Cruzeiro, having bought it in 2021.

Beckham is also involved in football management. The iconic English man exercised an option to buy an MLS expansion team in 2014, and his Inter Miami team took off in 2020. In 2019, he teamed up with a number of former Manchester United teammates to buy non-league side Salford City in England. He played a key role in bringing Lionel Messi to the MLS earlier this summer.