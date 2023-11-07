David Beckham sends message to ex-teammate and former Inter Miami coach Phil Neville as he takes up new coaching role in MLS

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham took to Instagram to extend his congratulations to the club's former manager, Phil Neville, over his new appointment. The English tactician has been appointed as the head coach of MLS outfit Portland Timbers.

The former England women's national team manager was appointed as manager of Inter Miami in January 2021, after spending three years with the Lionesses. He was relieved from his duties in June 2023, with the Herons occupying the bottom spot in the Eastern Conference of the MLS.

David Beckham extended his congratulations to Neville, who was his teammate at Manchester United. The former Red Devil wished his friend good luck in his endeavour at Portland Timbers via his Instagram stories.

"Congratulations mate and good luck."

Beckham played alongside Phil Neville for many years at Old Trafford, with the pair of them having come through the club's academy together. They were members of the famed Class of '92 alongside Phil's brother, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, and Nicky Butt under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Years after leaving the club as players, David Beckham and Phil Neville were reunited in Miami after Beckham decided to appoint him as Inter Miami manager. Their children, Harvey Neville and Romeo Beckham, also played together for the club's academy as youngsters.

Neville replaces Venezuelan manager Gio Savarese as head coach of Portland Timbers. The former spent over five years in charge of the MLS side. The Englishman comes into the club with a wealth of experience in the USA, having been in charge of Inter Miami for 90 matches.

Portland Timbers failed to make the playoffs this season, finishing just one point outside the playoff places in the Western Conference. Neville will be keen to lead his side back to the Playoffs in 2024.

David Beckham, Inter Miami set for important 2024 season

After some heavy spending, Inter Miami can consider their 2023 season to have been one in which their cup was only half-full. They finished with the Leagues Cup title, beating a host of teams from the USA and Mexico to claim their maiden piece of silverware.

David Beckham's team were also the finalists in the US Open Cup, losing to Houston Dynamo. They were inspired by the addition of Lionel Messi, but injuries curtailed his participation in the MLS and they failed to make the playoffs.

The 2024 season will begin in February, and the Herons will have enough time to prepare ahead of the season. With Messi in their ranks, they will be serious contenders for the trophies on offer, and are one of the teams to watch.