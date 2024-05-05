David Beckham sends message to Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid clinch their 36th La Liga title

David Beckham sent an elegant four-word message to Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham after Los Blancos clinched their 36th La Liga title.

Bellingham scored the second goal in a 3-0 win for Real against Cadiz on May 4. Later on in the day, their title challengers Barcelona lost 2-4 to third-placed Girona, which handed Los Merengues the title.

Bellingham arrived at the club reportedly for a whopping €103 million from Borussia Dortmund at the start of the 2023-24 season. He showed no first-season jitters, going on to establish himself as one of the best players in Real Madrid's squad, if not the entire world.

The youngster has 22 goals and 10 assists in 38 games across all competitions for the club, transitioning from a box-to-box midfielder to a full-time attacker.

After the Cadiz game, Bellingham made a celebratory post on Instagram, with the caption:

"Champions of Spain. Hala Madrid."

To this post, Beckham replied:

"Well done mate, Campeones."

David Beckham himself was one of the most influential English players in the history of football. He played at Real Madrid from 2003 to 2007, shining alongside a galaxy of stars like Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos, Raul, and Roberto Carlos among many others.

He found the back of the net 20 times and set up his teammates on 52 occasions in 159 competitive game for Real. Analogous to Bellingham, he was also deployed as a No. 8, No. 10 and even a wide midfielder, showcasing his incredible versatility.

Jude Bellingham has already impressed Beckham with his marvellous performances for Real Madrid. The 20-year-old will be hoping that he could match or even surpass his legacy in the future.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hails Jude Bellingham moment as 'most important' in La Liga title victory

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has hailed Jude Bellingham's last-gasp winner against Barcelona as the 'most important' moment in their La Liga title victory.

Entering extra time, Real were tied 2-2 with Barca in the latest El Clasico matchup on April 21. Goals from Vinicius (18', penalty) and Lucas Vazquez (73') cancelled out the Blaugrana's two go-ahead goals from Andreas Christensen (6') and Fermin Lopez (69').

In the 91st minute, midfielder Brahim Diaz started a mazy run from within his own half, dribbling past multiple defenders before playing it out wide to Vazquez. The goal-scorer swept it into the box for a waiting Bellingham to fire home.

When asked about the 'most important' moment in his side's title victory, Ancelotti simply replied:

“Bellingham’s goal against Barca."

The Englishman had scored both the goals in the previous La Liga Classico as well, including the winner in the 92nd minute, helping Real win 2-1 against their bitter rivals.