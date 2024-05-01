David Beckham shares message after Lionel Messi and Inter Miami attract another record-breaking crowd in MLS

Manchester United legend and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has expressed pride in Lionel Messi and Co. attracting a record-breaking crowd yet again in the MLS.

Miami visited the New England Revolution on Saturday, April 27, for their 11th league game of their season. The match at the Gilette Stadium was attended by 65,612 people (as per revolutionsoccer.net), eclipsing the previous record of 61,316 set in 2002. The Herons won the match 4-1.

Earlier in April, the Arrowhead Stadium, home to Sporting Kansas City, witnessed over 72,000 in attendance for their 3-2 defeat to Inter Miami. This also broke the venue's previous record of 52,424, set during a friendly against Beckham's old team Manchester United back in 2010 (as per ESPN).

Beckham took to Instagram after the match against New England to celebrate these achievements with a post. He captioned it:

"Another record breaking crowd, 72,000 last week and over 65,000 in New England this weekend… Amazing turnout and another great result 🩷🖤 #FreedomToDream"

Each of Inter Miami's five most attended games have come since Lionel Messi arrived at the club in July 2023. The matches against Kansas City and New England are first and fourth respectively on that list. Encounters with Atalanta United (second), Charlotte FC (third) and Chicago Fire (fifth) complete the list (via Transfermarkt).

Interestingly, all of these have been away encounters as Miami's home, the Chase Stadium, can only hold a maximum of around 21,550 fans.

Lionel Messi starred in Inter Miami's wins over New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City

Lionel Messi was key to Inter Miami's wins in front of two of their largest-ever stadium attendances.

Against Sporting KC, La Pulga first assisted Diego Gomez's 18th-minute equalizer before scoring in the 51st minute to make it 2-2. Luis Suarez's strike 20 minutes later helped ensured a 3-2 win for the Herons.

Messi put in an even better performance away to the New England Revolution. He first scored in the 32nd minute to equalize for Miami, who conceded less than a minute into the game. Midway through the second half, he gave them the lead before Benjamin Cremaschi made it 3-1 in the 83rd minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then set up Suarez with two minutes to go in regulation to cap off an excellent performance as Inter Miami won 4-1.

Overall, Lionel Messi has nine goals and four assists in seven MLS matches for Miami this season. He also recorded two goals and two assists in three CONCACAF Champions Cup matches.